125 Families Return To Afghanistan Via 4 Crossings

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Commission for Addressing Refugee Problems says 125 families have returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham, Spin Boldak, Pul-I-Abrisham and Islam Qala crossings and received registration, transportation, financial, health and food assistance.

The commission said that on Saturday, Sept. 20, a total of 125 families, comprising 595 people, returned to Afghanistan through the four crossings and were registered.

According to the commission, 50 families comprising 259 people entered Afghanistan through Torkham. It also paid 305,170 afghanis in transportation costs for families transferred from the crossing to different provinces.

The statement said 14 families comprising 71 people returned through Spin Boldak and received cash assistance.

The commission added that 130,400 afghanis was paid in transportation costs for families traveling from Spin Boldak, who also received cash assistance.

The statement said 58 families comprising 253 people returned to Afghanistan through Pul-I-Abrisham.

According to the commission, three families comprising 12 people returned through Islam Qala and received cash assistance along with other services.

The statement also said that in Kabul, 15 families comprising 70 people were transferred to different provinces and received cash assistance.

hz/sa