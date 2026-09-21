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Carney Stresses Stronger Canada-France Ties Amid Global Threats

Carney Stresses Stronger Canada-France Ties Amid Global Threats


2026-09-21 04:03:38
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called for stronger ties with France in response to emerging global threats, saying the relationship between the two countries is important at present.

French President Emmanuel Macron met Carney on Sunday in the French territory of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, Reuters reported.

France and Canada have tasked their space agencies and defence ministries with jointly developing space launch systems and ground reception facilities, Carney said.

He stressed that strengthening ties between Canada and France was important as new global threats emerge.

Meanwhile, according to Agence France-Presse, Macron said the two countries would work together to deepen cooperation in fisheries, security and energy.

“We both believe in the rule of law, respect for international law, respect for free and fair trade, science as the basis for our decisions, and the strategic autonomy that we defend,” he said.

Macron noted that France and Canada were two great independent nations that wanted to remain that way.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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