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4 Ancient Artifacts Handed Over To Logar Museum

4 Ancient Artifacts Handed Over To Logar Museum


2026-09-21 04:03:38
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Two residents of central Logar province have handed over four ancient artifacts dating back to the Islamic period to the provincial museum, the Ministry of Information and Culture said on Monday.

The ministry quoted Mohammad Amin Naseri, director of the Logar Museum, as saying on its X account that the artifacts date back to the Islamic period and are made of baked clay.

It said the handover of the historical artifacts was an important step towards preserving Afghanistan's ancient cultural heritage and safeguarding historical artifacts.

The ministry said around 200 historical artifacts and handicrafts are currently preserved at the Logar Museum.

hz

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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