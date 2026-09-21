Prime Minister Participates In GCC Foreign Ministers' Coordination Meeting

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination among GCC states and discussed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of security and stability in the region.

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