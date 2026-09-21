University Of Doha For Science And Technology And Alfardan Exchange, Launch“Fintech Stars” Competition To Support Innovation And Entrepreneurship Among Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology and Alfardan Exchange, launch the“FinTech Stars” Competition. The competition aims to support innovation and entrepreneurship and encourage students to develop practical solutions that contribute to advancing the fintech sector in Qatar.

This initiative supports young national talent and strengthens their contribution to shaping the future of the digital financial sector, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy, and Qatar Central Bank's FinTech Strategy 2024–2030. The initiative also aligns with the vision of the Qatar Financial Centre to transform Doha into a leading global financial and commercial hub, while supporting development and economic diversity through a world-class business, legal, and regulatory environment.

The launch event was held at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, in the presence of representatives from the University, and Alfardan Exchange. The competition targets students enrolled in the Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology and provides them with an opportunity to apply their academic knowledge through practical projects that reflect the latest digital trends in the fintech sector.

The competition begins with students forming teams, with each team given two months to prepare and develop its fintech project. Final projects are scheduled to be submitted on 7 November 2026, ahead of presentations to a specialized evaluation committee comprising representatives from the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Qatar Financial Centre, Alfardan Corporation and the Tariqi Program, Alfardan Exchange, along with a number of specialized parties from the fintech sector, on 18 November 2026. The winning teams will be announced during the competition's closing ceremony, scheduled for 25 November 2026. The first-place team will receive a cash prize of QAR 50,000, the second-place team QAR 30,000, and the third-place team QAR 15,000, presented by Alfardan Exchange.

Dr. Vincent Mangematin, Dean of the College of Business at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said:“Hosting the FinTech Stars Competition at the University of Doha for Science and Technology reflects our commitment to providing an applied learning environment that responds to the rapid evolution of the financial technology sector. Initiatives such as this strengthen the connection between academic knowledge and industry practice, while equipping our students with the capabilities to contribute to the development of an innovative and competitive financial sector. As Qatar advances its digital transformation and knowledge-based economy, UDST remains committed to preparing work ready talent that can contribute meaningfully to these national priorities.”

Mr. Bashar Al Waqfi, CEO of Alfardan Exchange, said:“We are proud to launch the FinTech Stars Competition in partnership with the University of Doha for Science and Technology, as it represents a practical step toward empowering the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs in Qatar. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a platform that enables students to develop their ideas and transform them into applicable solutions, supporting the digital transformation of the financial sector and reinforcing the State of Qatar's position as a leading hub for fintech.”

The“FinTech Stars” Competition is expected to contribute to developing students' practical skills and enabling them to present innovative ideas that support the advancement of digital financial services, further strengthening Qatar's position as a leading regional fintech hub.

University of Doha for Science and Technology Alfardan Exchange Fintech entrepreneurship