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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To Presidents Of Armenia


2026-09-21 04:02:48
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Qatar Armenia

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Gulf Times

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