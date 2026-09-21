Saudi Embassy Celebrates 96Th National Day

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani (sixth left), Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Qatar HRH Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Their Excellencies Ministers and dignitaries during a grand reception organised by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia to celebrate 96th Saudi National Day in Doha yesterday.

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