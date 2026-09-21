Metrash App Serves More Than 2.8 Million Active Users: Moi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha: The Metrash application served more than 2.8 million active users, offering over 500 services in six languages and processing more than 10 million service transactions annually.

An officer at the Systems Development Department at the Ministry of Interior, Captain Ali Ahmed Sayed said this on Sunday during a webinar titled“The E-Services of the Ministry of Interior(MoI) through Metrash App”, stating that the app provides digital services to citizens, residents, visitors and companies as well as follow up services electronically.

Launched in 2011, Metrash app's latest upgrade introduced a comprehensive redesign, re-engineered services, simplified procedures and a range of new services to make government services easily accessible and transactions faster for users from the comfort of their homes and offices.

Captain Sayed noted that the redesigned app is advanced in smart application technology and has a simpler and more convenient experience across different mobile devices.

The latest version, he explained, has a number of supporting services designed to meet the needs of different user groups including violation-related services, family and friends' violations, general services, application-status inquiries, public prosecution fine payments, marine-related services, an SOS service, and judgment execution certificates.

Residency services form a major part of the app, covering the issuance, renewal and cancellation of residency permits, employer approvals, new residency applications, residency fines and application follow-up.

Users can manage a personal digital file with access to their personal ID, driving licences, establishment information, vehicle registration, military licence, procedures and other personal information such as request replacements for lost or damaged permits, update personal photographs, change passport information and submit and track applications.

Captain Sayed said the Metrash app also provides notifications and allows frequently used services to be saved in a favourites section to make it easier for users to organise and access stored documents and already used services.

For Qatari citizens, Metrash app facilitates services related to national documents, including issuance, renewal and replacement of lost or damaged documents, as well as registration and cancellation procedures. They can also submit requests for citizen services, report lost Qatari documents and apply for electronic travel permits.

The electronic travel permit service is particularly designed for citizens who lose their passports while outside Qatar. Through the application, users can select their passport, submit a new electronic ticket request, state the reason for the lost passport and identify the country in which they are located before confirming the information and completing payment.

Traffic services on the Metrash app have also been expanded. Captain Sayed said the service covers vehicles, violations and driving licences. Users can renew vehicle licences, transfer vehicle ownership, change vehicle insurance and obtain various traffic permits, supporting electronic payment and objection of traffic violations, viewing violation details and photographs, registering traffic accidents, booking driving-test appointments and renewing or replacing driving licences.

Vehicle ownership transfers, traffic accident registration and driving licence renewals can be completed through dedicated digital procedures while traffic violations can also be viewed and paid electronically by individuals and establishments.

Captain Sayed encouraged travellers to make use of the travel services to check the status of issued permits, obtaining return permits for residents and pre-registering vehicle movements through the Abu Samra border crossing. The pre-registration service let users provide vehicle and trip details ahead of their journey.

The National Address service allows individuals and establishments to register and modify national addresses and add a newborn. The service includes details such as area, street, unit, building number, postal box, telephone number, email address and business address information.

With its expanded services, the newly redesigned interface and reengineered procedures on the Metrash app brings government transactions and services together in a single digital service environment for users across Qatar.