Gold Slips 0.3% To $4,362.60 Per Ounce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices slipped on Monday as market participants assessed developments in the Middle East and their implications for inflation and interest rates.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,362.60 per ounce after hitting a one-week high on Friday.

US gold futures were down 0.6% at $4,400.20.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $66.37, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,798.31 and palladium added 0.6% at $1,309.65.