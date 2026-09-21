QMC Participates In ASBU Executive Council Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) participated in the 115th session of the Executive Council of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), held in Hammamet, Tunisia, prior to the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival.

Director of Qatar TV, Ali bin Saleh Al Sada headed the QMC's delegation to the meetings.

The 115th session discussed several topics related to developing Arab media work and strengthening cooperation and coordination among member media organisations.

The meetings addressed media support for the Palestinian cause, programme and news exchanges, new media, the use of artificial intelligence technologies, and developing the skills of media personnel in dealing with modern technologies.

The Council also discussed preparations for the Arab Radio and Television Festival, which will be held under the theme“The Pulse of the Image and the Echo of the Future” from September 21 to 24 in Tunisia.