Shura Council Attends Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Executive Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Shura Council participated in the 43rd session of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held Sunday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The Shura Council was represented at the session by HE Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabit Al Dosari, Member of the Council and member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, in the presence of H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, member of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Vice-President of the Committee representing the Arab Group at the Union.

The committee discussed a number of items on its agenda and reviewed reports submitted by the specialised committees, along with a report by the General Secretariat on the Union's activities during the past period.

The session also discussed a proposal to amend the voting mechanism for the emergency item at meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly, as well as a proposed initiative to enhance joint parliamentary cooperation within the framework of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. It also considered a request submitted by the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS Council) to grant the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union observer status with it.

The committee further discussed developments concerning the candidacy for the position of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and reviewed the emergency item that the Arab Parliamentary Group intends to submit during the 153rd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, scheduled to be held in Arusha, Tanzania, in October.