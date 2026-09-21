Prime Minister Participates In Ministerial Dinner Organized By State Of Qatar In Cooperation With International Peace Institute

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated today in a high-level ministerial dinner organized by the State of Qatar in cooperation with the International Peace Institute, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the ministerial dinner, the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance regional and international security and stability were discussed