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Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Acting Executive Director Of World Food Programme

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Acting Executive Director Of World Food Programme


2026-09-21 04:01:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with the Acting Executive Director of the World Food Programme HE Carl Skau, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting reviewed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the World Food Programme in the areas of food security and humanitarian response. They also discussed ways to strengthen partnerships to ensure aid reaches the communities most in need.During the meeting, Her Excellency emphasized that humanitarian diplomacy constitutes a fundamental pillar of the State of Qatar's foreign policy and international efforts, highlighting its importance in enhancing the response to crises and conflicts.

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The Peninsula

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