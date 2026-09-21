Qatar Tourism, Old Doha Port Participate In Seatrade Cruise Med 2026 In Spain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid, Spain: Qatar Tourism and Old Doha Port participated in Seatrade Cruise Med 2026, held at Las Palmas Cruise Port in Gran Canaria, Spain, on September 16-17, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Qatar's position on global cruise itineraries and support the continued growth of the sector.

Qatar Tourism said in a statement that its participation focused on leveraging the capabilities Qatar has developed in recent years, including modern infrastructure at Old Doha Port, global air connectivity, hotel capacity and diverse tourism experiences, to create tangible growth opportunities for the sector by strengthening cooperation with cruise operators and developing future cruise opportunities. It noted that this integrated approach underscores Qatar's readiness as a destination and its ability to provide a seamless cruise experience.

Throughout the exhibition, the Qatari delegation held meetings with international cruise lines, industry executives and key decision-makers, focusing on strengthening long-term partnerships and exploring future cruise opportunities. The meetings also provided insights into industry trends and the sector's future growth requirements.

Qatar Tourism participated as part of the Cruise Arabia Alliance stand, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in developing the Gulf's cruise offering. Through the alliance, Qatar Tourism joined neighboring GCC destinations in engaging with international cruise lines and exploring opportunities to strengthen regional itineraries, support the continued growth of cruise traffic across the Gulf and reinforce Qatar's role as a key port of call along these routes.

Qatar Tourism and Old Doha Port continue to work with public and private sector partners to strengthen destination and operational readiness, enhance the cruise passenger experience, develop high-quality tourism experiences and shore excursions, and encourage pre- and post-cruise stays.

Director of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber said: "Cruise tourism is an important part of Qatar's wider tourism strategy, and our participation at Seatrade Cruise Med reflects our long-term commitment to the sector's continued development. Our focus is on strengthening relationships and building long-term partnerships with cruise operators, while positioning Qatar on the global cruise tourism map in the coming seasons.”

Chief Operating Officer at Old Doha Port Eng. Mohamed Al Atwaan said: "The growth of cruise tourism depends not only on developing new itineraries, but also on strong coordination and consistent operational standards on the ground. Seatrade Cruise Med 2026 gave us a valuable opportunity to engage directly with cruise lines, port operators and tourism partners on their evolving requirements, from berthing and marine services to the overall arrival experience.

"These discussions will help inform our planning at Old Doha Port as we work alongside Qatar Tourism and our industry partners to strengthen operational readiness and support Doha's position as a key port of call within Gulf itineraries,” he added.