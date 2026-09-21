Abandoned Vehicles, Equipment To Be Auctioned On 'Court Mzadat' App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Joint Committee for the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, Machinery and Equipment, in cooperation with the Supreme Judiciary Council, represented by the Enforcement Court, yesterday launched auctions for abandoned vehicles and equipment through the“Court Mzadat” application.

The initiative comes as part of efforts to develop and regulate the sale of abandoned vehicles, machinery and equipment, while enhancing the use of integrated digital solutions in auction management.

The launch was attended by Vice President of the Enforcement Court His Honour Judge Mohammed Al-Kubaisi, along with a number of officials and employees from the Ministry of Municipality and the Supreme Judiciary Council.

The launch of vehicle auctions through the“Courts Auctions” application comes within the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Municipality and the Supreme Judiciary Council in October 2025 regarding the management, organisation and implementation of electronic auctions.

The agreement strengthens institutional cooperation and supports the development of mechanisms for the sale and management of seized items, including vehicles, machinery, equipment and other assets, through procedures characterised by transparency and efficiency. It also reflects both entities' commitment to leveraging shared digital solutions to enhance government services.

Director General of Al Wakra Municipality and Vice Chairman of the Joint Committee for the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, Machinery and Equipment Jaber Hassan Al Jaber, explained that launching vehicle auctions through the“Court Mzadat” application reflects the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to developing the system for managing abandoned vehicles and machinery and utilising modern technologies and digital solutions in organising auction processes.

Administrative Director at the Enforcement Court Othman Al Hamoud, affirmed that launching auctions for the Ministry of Municipality's abandoned vehicles and equipment through the“Court Mzadat” application represents a new step in the ongoing cooperation between the Supreme Judiciary Council and the Ministry of Municipality.

He noted that the initiative reflects the success of government partnerships in employing shared digital solutions to develop services and enhance the efficiency of procedures.

Auctions will be held twice a month, from 4pm to 7pm, with a live countdown timer available within the application showing the remaining time before each auction closes.

The number of vehicles offered will vary depending on the scheduled campaigns and auctions. During periodic campaigns, between 100 and 120 vehicles are expected to be offered in each auction. The list of available vehicles and their numbers can be viewed through the“Vehicles” section of the application.

Models and images of the vehicles and other items to be offered at auction will also be displayed, including various types of cars and vehicles, as well as wooden boats. The opening price and key information for each item will be provided, allowing bidders to review the details of the items on offer before participating.