Kazatomprom To Explore Kyzyltu Uranium Site

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has received subsoil use rights to explore for uranium at the Kyzyltu site in Kyzylorda region for a period of six years, the company said.

According to Kazatomprom, the subsoil use rights for the site belong exclusively to the company.

Preliminary estimates put the uranium resources at the site at about 10,000 tons. Geological exploration works are planned to begin soon to clarify the resource estimates and assess the site's potential.

"Obtaining the uranium exploration license for the Kyzyltu block represents another consistent step in implementing our strategy to expand the Company's mineral resource base. We will continue our systematic exploration of prospective areas in full compliance with all applicable regulatory and environmental requirements, supporting the Company's long-term sustainable development and contributing to the development of the regions where we operate" Kazatomprom Chairman of the Management Board Meirzhan Yusupov said.

Kazatomprom said increasing and efficiently using its resource base is among the company's key priorities. The company is implementing a geological exploration program aimed at maintaining and developing its resource potential and strengthening Kazakhstan's position in the global uranium market.

Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan's national operator for the export and import of uranium and its compounds, nuclear power plant fuel, special equipment and technologies. The company's shares have been listed on the Astana International Exchange and the London Stock Exchange since November 2018.