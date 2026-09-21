SPIE Announces The Launch Of A Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue
| SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
...
| SPIE
Investor Relations
...
| IMAGE 7
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70
...
Disclaimer
This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.
Attachment
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SPIE - PR Launch Bond
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