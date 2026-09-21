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SPIE Announces The Launch Of A Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue


2026-09-21 04:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cergy, on 21 September 2026

SPIE announces the launch of a sustainability-linked bond issue.

The proceeds of the issue of such bonds would be used by SPIE for general corporate purposes and the partial refinancing of the existing debt of the Group, including the outstanding Bonds Settled in Cash and/or Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares due January 17, 2028 (FR001400F2K3).

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications.
With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

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Contacts

SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
...		 SPIE
Investor Relations
...
 IMAGE 7
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70
...

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Attachment

  • SPIE - PR Launch Bond

MENAFN21092026004107003653ID1111689665



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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