Highlights To Be Presented At Novo's Capital Markets Day 2026

During the day, Novo senior management presentations will cover Corporate strategy, R&D strategy, where to play and how to win across therapy areas, Commercial strategy in the US and International Operations, Global Manufacturing & Supply and Financials.

Key highlights of the strategic ambitions for 20301 are:

Grow and diversify pipeline



Launch >5 multi-blockbusters by 2030 and deliver >150 bDKK2 pipeline sales in 2035

≥5 Phase 3 programmes in obesity and diabetes3 ≥5 Phase 3 programmes in other TAs3



Drive sustainable growth



Deliver 2026-30 revenue CAGR in line with industry peers1

Scale capacity to be able to serve 10x more people with obesity on oral GLP-1 Serve >60m patients globally by 2030



Deliver attractive returns



Maintain a broadly stable operating margin1 Maintain an attractive dividend per share

All sessions of the CMD are webcast live, and a replay will be made available in the investor section of novonordisk.com. Presentation material from the CMD will also be available throughout the day in the investor section of novonordisk.com.



Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, approximately 66,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

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