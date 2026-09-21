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Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 38


2026-09-21 04:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company announcement no. 46 2026 Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
21 September 2026
Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 38

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 38:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 7,497,954 335.3759 2,514,633,224
14 September 2026 15,365 376.8200 5,789,839
15 September 2026 87,115 373.2888 32,519,054
16 September 2026 122,352 372.3867 45,562,258
17 September 2026 23,966 373.7439 8,957,146
18 September 2026 16,240 375.9165 6,104,884
Total accumulated over week 38 265,038 373.2792 98,933,181
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,762,992 336.6700 2,613,566,405

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.952% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
14 September 2026 8,438 376.8444 3,179,813
15 September 2026 56,498 373.2416 21,087,404
16 September 2026 72,477 372.3849 26,989,340
17 September 2026 16,531 373.7287 6,178,109
18 September 2026 10,533 375.9896 3,960,298
Total accumulated over week 38 164,477 373.2739 61,394,965
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,907,276 336.6045 1,651,811,150


CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
14 September 2026 6,927 376.7902 2,610,026
15 September 2026 30,617 373.3759 11,431,650
16 September 2026 49,875 372.3893 18,572,916
17 September 2026 7,435 373.7776 2,779,036
18 September 2026 5,707 375.7815 2,144,585
Total accumulated over week 38 100,561 373.2880 37,538,213
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,855,716 336.7825 961,755,246


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN SBB announcment

MENAFN21092026004107003653ID1111689661



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