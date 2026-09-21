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Company announcement no. 46 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

21 September 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 38

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 38:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 7,497,954 335.3759 2,514,633,224 14 September 2026 15,365 376.8200 5,789,839 15 September 2026 87,115 373.2888 32,519,054 16 September 2026 122,352 372.3867 45,562,258 17 September 2026 23,966 373.7439 8,957,146 18 September 2026 16,240 375.9165 6,104,884 Total accumulated over week 38 265,038 373.2792 98,933,181 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,762,992 336.6700 2,613,566,405

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.952% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 14 September 2026 8,438 376.8444 3,179,813 15 September 2026 56,498 373.2416 21,087,404 16 September 2026 72,477 372.3849 26,989,340 17 September 2026 16,531 373.7287 6,178,109 18 September 2026 10,533 375.9896 3,960,298 Total accumulated over week 38 164,477 373.2739 61,394,965 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,907,276 336.6045 1,651,811,150





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 14 September 2026 6,927 376.7902 2,610,026 15 September 2026 30,617 373.3759 11,431,650 16 September 2026 49,875 372.3893 18,572,916 17 September 2026 7,435 373.7776 2,779,036 18 September 2026 5,707 375.7815 2,144,585 Total accumulated over week 38 100,561 373.2880 37,538,213 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,855,716 336.7825 961,755,246





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Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN SBB announcment