'Tears In Eyes, Slippers On Head': Influencer Forced To Prostrate And Record Apology Video After Recording Reel On MNS Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Pune Sep 21 (IANS) A social media influencer was forced to prostrate in front of Raj Thackeray's photograph for allegedly mocking Raj Thackeray in one of his reels.

According to a NDTV report, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers captured the influencer, Mahesh Mote, and forced him to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray with slippers on his head and black ink smeared on his face. He was recorded while he apologized on camera in the same position while doing sit-ups.

The video showed tears flowing down Mote's cheeks while the latter apologising to Raj Thackeray and the MNS workers for alleged insult and also pleading before them to be forgiven and let off.

"I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake. Because of this reel, I have found myself in this predicament. I sincerely apologise to the MNS party and to all of you," Mote pleaded, with wet eyes.

According to reports, a sub-divisional president of Hardaspur Assembly constituency, Shubham Jagdale alleged that the influencer used abusive and offensive language against MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a video posted about 15 days ago.

Previously, the influencer was in Keralam but as soon as he returned to Pune, MNS workers got information and brought him to an MNS Public relations' office, where the apology video was recorded.

Jagdale claimed that Mote was given“mahaprasad”, meaning that the latter was treated roughly. Boasting about the incident, the MNS worker said that anyone who would try to tarnish Raj Thackeray's image would meet a similar fate.

"We brought him to our office and made him lie down before a portrait of the respected Raj Saheb Thackeray and demanded an apology," a MNS leader was heard saying.

In further boasting, he stated, "In true MNS style, we gave him a fitting reply in our own language - something you might even call 'Mahaprasad'. I believe that if anyone makes such remarks against Raj Saheb Thackeray, MNS will respond in exactly this manner."

--sut/mr