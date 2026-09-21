Hong Kong Socialite Abby Choi Murder Trial Begins: Ex-Husband Alex Kwong Faces Jury 3 Years After Grisly Killing

More than three years after Hong Kong socialite and influencer Abby Choi was murdered, her ex-husband Alex Kwong is going on trial alongside his father and brother. The trial begins in Hong Kong this week and is expected to last around 45 days, according to CNN, as prosecutors pursue the case over Choi's 2023 killing.

Choi, who was 28 when she died, was reported missing on February 21, 2023. She had last been seen getting into a car with her former brother-in-law, Anthony Kwong, who had worked as her driver. Three days later, police discovered her dismembered remains at a rural village outside Hong Kong.

According to ABC News, police found body parts in a refrigerator and a large soup pot at a house rented by Kwong Kau, Alex Kwong's father. Authorities said some remains appeared to have been cooked with“green radishes and carrots.” Police also recovered items including a meat grinder, electric saw and protective equipment from the property.

Choi was a prominent figure on Hong Kong's social scene, regularly appearing at fashion events and mixing with celebrities and business figures. She was a mother of four children - two with Alex Kwong and two with her later partner, Chris Tam Fong-Chun. She had married Kwong at 18 before their relationship ended in divorce after three years.

Alex Kwong was arrested following a city-wide manhunt after police said he attempted to flee Hong Kong by sea. His father, Kwong Kau, a former police officer, and brother Anthony are also facing murder charges. Their mother, Jenny Li, was separately charged with perverting the course of justice in the earlier proceedings.

Police had previously said there were financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars involving Choi, her former husband and his family, and that some people were unhappy with how she handled financial assets. The prosecution case and trial proceedings are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding her death and the alleged motive.

The trial marks the latest chapter in a case that drew international attention because of the discovery of Choi's remains and the involvement of members of her former husband's family.