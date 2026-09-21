Kareena Kapoor's 5 Most Expensive Outfits Come With Jaw-Dropping Price Tags: Rs1.6 Lakh To Rs9 Lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worn several designer creations worth lakhs. Here are five of her expensive fashion looks, including a ₹9 lakh Alexander Terekhov gown and a ₹5.2 lakh 431-88 ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who has mastered the art of looking elegant in everything right from glamorous dresses to modern sarees. She has been seen wearing clothes designed by a number of famous designers over the years, some of her dresses having prices going up to lakhs.

Here are five of her most expensive fashion choices.

Also read:Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Contestants Salary Revealed - Gayathri Suresh Leads, Check How Much Others Reportedly Earn

Kareena started off 2019 in style in Gstaad, Switzerland, in a metallic blue gown designed by Russian designer Alexander Terekhov. The full sleeve gown was embellished with a plunging neckline and a deep slit on one side. Vogue India priced the dress at ₹9 lakh, which made it one of the most expensive choices of Kareena.

Also read:Do You Get Headaches Only on Weekends? Here's What Your Body May Be Reacting To

Soha Ali Khan's book launch saw Kareena choosing a red sequinned bodycon dress in 2017. Reports say that she wore a piece by Bibhu Mohapatra at the event, which is part of his Fall 2017 collection. The price of the dress was estimated to be somewhere around ₹5.4 lakh, some reports even gave it a price of ₹5.41 lakh.

Also read:Kids Are Spending More Time on Screens-But What Exactly Happens to Their Bones?

For an event in January 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Kareena opted for the Opal Set from 431-88. She styled the designer white satin dress with a hand embroidered silver jacket. On the brand's official website, this set is priced at ₹5,20,000. There were reports indicating this to be the dress Kareena wore for the event.

Also read:Bigg Boss 20: Rohed Khan Walks Out First, But His Final Moment With Salman Khan Steals Spotlight

At the launch of the Singham Again trailer, Kareena reinterpreted the traditional saree style in a modern way. For this look, she sported a handwoven silver tissue saree and corset blouse adorned with silver zari and zardozi embroidery. A fashion report suggested the price of this ensemble to be ₹2.75 lakh.

Also read:'Salman Khan Ki Sun Lo': Smriti Irani Slams Trolls, Gauri Pradhan Reveals Shocking Comments

For her appearance as a judge in Dance India Dance 7, Kareena wore a dark blue off-shoulder dress by Ziad Germanos. This gown was complemented by a bright green drape that was worn around the waist diagonally. The price for this outfit was ₹1.6 lakh according to some reports.

Also read:Matcha vs Coffee: 7 Things That Change When You Switch Your Morning Drink

These are five examples of different looks chosen by Kareena Kapoor. The looks range from designer gowns, Westernwear and Indian couture. The prices mentioned above are the reported or listed prices for the respective outfits at the time of reporting.

Also read:Goa Travel Guide: 5 Places to Add to Your List Before Peak Tourist Season Begins