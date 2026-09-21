MEFMA Awards Of Excellence Recognises 35 Winners And Highly Commended As Regional FM Standards Reach New Heights

MEFMA Awards 2026

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) celebrated the achievements of the region's facilities management (FM) industry at the fifth edition of the MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM, recognising a record 35 winners and highly commended recipients across 16 categories at its annual gala dinner in Dubai.The 2026 awards brought together FM clients, service providers, suppliers and individual professionals from across the region, showcasing excellence, innovation and achievement across an industry that continues to grow in scale, capability and impact.This year's ceremony also highlighted the growing international standing of the region's FM sector. Red Sea Global and Farnek Services were recognised as winners at the Global FM Awards of Excellence 2026, placing MEFMA members from the region among leading FM performers internationally.Jamal Lootah, MEFMA President, said:“The fifth edition of the MEFMA Awards demonstrates just how far facilities management has progressed across the region. We are seeing organisations continually raising standards, investing in their people and capabilities, and delivering increasingly sophisticated solutions for the environments and communities they serve. The record number of winners and highly commended recipients this year reflects both the strength of the competition and the exceptional work taking place across our industry. Our challenge now is to continue raising that benchmark.”Alaa AlBoali, MEFMA Executive Director, added:“The achievements celebrated this year extend beyond our own awards. Seeing two MEFMA members also recognised at the Global FM Awards of Excellence is a significant endorsement of the standards being achieved across the region. It demonstrates that organisations operating here are not simply advancing regional best practice, but increasingly performing at a level acknowledged internationally. That is an important milestone for the FM industry in the Middle East.”The 2026 awards were proudly supported by Fine Solutions as Diamond sponsor, alongside Tork, Planon, Berkeley Services UAE and GECO Mechanical & Electrical Ltd as Gold sponsors.For the complete list of winners and highly commended recipients, visitMEFMA is a membership-based organisation dedicated to advancing the FM industry across the region through knowledge sharing, professional development, research, events and networking, supporting the growth of the profession and the development of best practices and standards.

Middle East Facilities Management Association

MEFMA

+971 4 516 3015

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEFMA Awards of Excellence Recognises 35 Winners and Highly Commended as Regional FM Standards Reach New Heights News Provided By Middle East Facility Management Association September 21, 2026, 07:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.