The Twangtown Paramours To Drop I GOTTA DO SOMETHIN' As Digital Single In U.S. Sept 25, 2026

I GOTTA DO SOMETHIN' Front Cover

The Twangtown Paramours, a national touring Soulful Folk duo and Retro Blues band from Nashville release new single in time for Election Day

- Mike T. LewisNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Inside Edge RecordsE-mail:...PRESS RELEASEThe Twangtown Paramours, a national touring Soulful Folk duo and Retro Blues band from Nashville release I GOTTA DO SOMETHIN' to streaming services on Sept 25th and to U.S. radio on October 2nd.I GOTTA DO SOMETHIN' (2:42) is a fun, uptempo country blues tune. It was written as an anthem of encouragement for folks who feel like they are powerless to effect change in a world of mind-numbing bad news headlines. It is being not so subtly released right before election day. The song was written and produced by Mike T. Lewis with lead vocals by MaryBeth Zamer.This award-winning husband-and wife team has been delighting audiences across the country with their superbly crafted songs, fine musicianship, top-notch singing, and humorous banter. Audiences can expect a personal and engaging show full of songs alternately groove-oriented, poetic, and funny.The music of the Twangtown Paramours has been called“Soulful Folk”and“Sophisticated Contemporary Blues.”It is a hybrid of the Nashville, New York, and Austin music scenes. The basis of their musical style originates in the country music capital in which they live, but their rhythms feel like they come from NYC, and their lyrics are often influenced by poetic Texas songwriters. The duo consists of Mike T. Lewis, a successful Nashville songwriter who sometimes plays upright bass for Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and MaryBeth Zamer, who sang background vocals for the late Eva Cassidy.The last Twangtown Paramours album was released in January, 2025 to rave reviews and went to #1 on the Folk Alliance International chart. The record also came in at #3 for the entire year. The previous Twangtown Paramours album reached #11 on the British independent Blues chart and #18 on the RMR Contemporary Blues chart in the U.S. Two singles from the album have been playing about 19,000 times a week in over 20,000 U.S. store locations.As a duo, the Twangtown Paramours won Wildflower's Michael Terry People's Choice award in Richardson, TX, were voted the #1 Most Wanted emerging artist at the Falcon Ridge Festival in 2025, and in 2016, 2013, and 2011, were finalists in the prestigious Kerrville New Folk contest in Kerrville, TX. The duo performs at many well-known venues across the country and have opened for Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Claire Lynch, and the late Joe Ely, amongst others.“It is a sign of great writing to put the listener exactly where the song wants them to be...each song is meticulously written and performed” – Blues Matter Magazine“Lead singer, Marybeth Zmer is a vocal force of nature – one of the most expressive vocalists I have heard in some time.” – Music News NashvilleThe music of the Twangtown Paramours can be heard on Blues, Americana, Folk, and independent Country radio stations world- wide. Their songs and videos can be previewed at , , and .

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I GOTTA DO SOMETHIN'

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The Twangtown Paramours to drop I GOTTA DO SOMETHIN' as digital single in U.S. Sept 25, 2026 News Provided By The Twangtown Paramours September 21, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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