Mamata Trinamool Office Vandalised In Kolkata, Police Launch Probe BJP Denies Role

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised an office of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata on Sunday night, the Kolkata Police said on Monday.

The office door was allegedly broken, and furniture and other items were damaged on Sunday night. The incident took place a day after the party office and residence of former Trinamool Congress MLA Debabrata Majumdar were attacked in the area.

The Mamata Trinamool workers alleged that when they reached the office at Vidyasagar Colony No. 4 in the city after the latest incident, they found the sofa set overturned. They also said the party flag bearing a pair of flowers, which had been hanging on the wall, was torn and scattered.

The MAITC workers claimed that a water jug was broken and an attempt was made to search and vandalise a cupboard inside the office. The Mamata faction leaders alleged that miscreants acting under the protection of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had conspired to carry out the attack, a charge the BJP denied.

However, video footage released by the Mamata faction did not clearly show the flag of any political party or identify any specific person. BJP leaders denied the allegations and claimed that the incident was the result of a factional dispute within the Trinamool.

A complaint was emailed to the Netaji Nagar police station regarding the incident. "Our party office was vandalised by BJP-backed miscreants. We have lodged a complaint with the police," a local Mamata Trinamool worker said.

The police have started an investigation in Jadavpur and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Saturday night, a group of miscreants was accused of vandalising several Communist Party of India (Marxist) offices and attacking the house and party office of former Trinamool Congress MLA Debrabrata Majumdar in Jadavpur.

The police said on Sunday morning that a gang of miscreants riding motorcycles had rampaged through party offices in at least six wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The attackers allegedly pulled down party flags and threw them on the ground. The house and office of Majumdar, a long-time KMC councillor and former MLA from Ward 96, were also allegedly attacked.

The identity and affiliation of those involved in the earlier attacks remain unclear.

The police are investigating whether the vandalism is connected to the earlier incidents, while both sides have traded allegations over the attacks.