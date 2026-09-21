Uzbekistan, Syria Turn New Economic Framework Into Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Syria are working to translate a new institutional framework for economic cooperation into trade contracts, investment projects and direct business ties following a business forum held in Tashkent on Sept. 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the forum attended by Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Muhammad Nidal al-Shaar, and representatives of trade and industry associations from both countries.

The Syrian delegation included executives from companies operating in textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, agriculture, construction materials and electrical engineering, providing a broad base for discussions on potential trade and investment projects.

The forum followed intergovernmental talks held the previous day, when Uzbekistan and Syria signed a memorandum establishing a Joint Economic and Trade Committee and agreed to develop a Business Council. The new mechanisms are intended to provide a regular framework for government and business engagement.

The sides also discussed new platforms to promote bilateral trade. A“Made in Uzbekistan” exhibition is planned in Aleppo and Damascus in February 2027, while an exhibition of Syrian products is expected to be held in Tashkent later in 2027.

Uzbekistan's existing Trading House in Aleppo is expected to serve as a permanent platform for promoting Uzbek products, identifying potential partners and developing new commercial initiatives.

The two countries also outlined measures to support companies entering each other's markets. Uzbekistan plans to provide support to domestic businesses through subsidies for warehouse rental, certification and transportation costs, while Syrian companies interested in the Uzbek market will receive assistance in identifying local partners, arranging negotiations and implementing projects.

“The main task now is to translate the agreements reached by businesses into concrete contracts, deliveries and investment decisions, while steadily expanding the scope of cooperation,” the Uzbek side said.

A working group led by deputy ministers from both countries has been established to advance sector-specific cooperation. Its work will focus on identifying specific projects, companies and practical solutions, with key initiatives expected to be consolidated into a single roadmap.

The business forum concluded with B2B and B2G meetings, where companies discussed specific products and projects, identified potential partners and agreed on next steps for developing bilateral trade and investment cooperation.