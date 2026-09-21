Uzbekistan Taps South Korean Expertise For AI Data Hub

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Korea are exploring cooperation on artificial intelligence data infrastructure and the development of datasets for training AI models, following a Sept. 18 meeting on Tashkent's planned AI Data Hub.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Jamol Makhsudov, IT Park Uzbekistan Executive Director Jahongir Rajabov and representatives of South Korea's National Information Society Agency (NIA).

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in e-government, data infrastructure and the digital transformation of public services in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to the planned AI Data Hub, a data platform designed to support the development of AI-based solutions. The discussions focused on creating and preparing datasets that can be used to train artificial intelligence models.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to continue exploring areas of cooperation under the AI Data Hub project. This could include sharing NIA's experience in developing data platforms, preparing datasets and building the infrastructure required to support AI applications.

The parties also plan to examine the format and scope of NIA's expert support during implementation of the project in Uzbekistan.

“Uzbekistan and NIA agreed to continue exploring cooperation under the AI Data Hub project, including the exchange of experience in platform development, dataset preparation and infrastructure creation,” the Uzbek side said.

Established in 1987, NIA is a South Korean state agency specializing in digital transformation and information and communication technologies. Its areas of work include artificial intelligence, digital government, data infrastructure, ICT and digital education. In 2025, NIA provided around 1.18 billion units of public data through its AI Hub platform for the development and training of AI models.

The cooperation discussions are part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to develop digital infrastructure and expand the use of artificial intelligence in public services and the wider economy.