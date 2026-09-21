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GOG-PH-Wall-Switch-Manufacturer

GOG Electric outlines wall switches and power outlets supply for the Philippines, with multi-standard production, OEM support, and project-ready sourcing.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In line with a continuing trend of rising demand for premium wall switches and electrical outlets in residential, commercial, hotel and office refurbishments throughout the Philippines, Statista has reported that electrical installations into these types of buildings are increasing at an average of approximately 5% per annum for new build and refurbishment projects. Consequently, in order to satisfy this growth in consumer demand, any Philippine socket manufacturing factory must offer products with four characteristics that are essential; namely: safe, visually pleasing, easy to fit and long-lasting. All consumers (both contractors, distributors and final users) increasingly evaluate suppliers against the following: both the quality and price of their product, particularly for electrical switch and outlet products that conform with the relevant international standards, including IEC. This is a neutral comparison of major participants active in the wall switch and power outlet industry in the Philippines. Competitive Landscape: Wall Switch and Outlet Manufacturers in the Philippine Market Manufacturer Market Positioning in the Philippines Manufacturing & Customization Key Product Offerings GOG Electric Vertically integrated OEM/ODM export partner for Philippine distributors, contractors, and brand owners Three automated bases (Wenzhou, Zhongshan, Jiaxing); 120,000m2 production area; 120+ injection molding machines; 100+ production lines; in-house mould workshop; full OEM/private label support American A Series (6-gang switches), TB Series (flexible modular), US-style outlets, USB sockets, switch plates Panasonic Established Japanese brand with strong Philippines presence and trusted reputation Regional manufacturing presence; extensive distribution network; limited OEM flexibility; standardized product lines Wide range of residential and commercial switches, outlets, smart home solutions Schneider Electric Global electrical leader with specification-grade presence in Philippine commercial and hospitality projects Global supply chain; premium design; strong R&D; customization limited to large contracts Premium switches, sockets, smart building systems, hotel specification products Omni Electric Philippine local brand with strong wholesale and retail distribution Local manufacturing; good market understanding; limited in-house mould control; outsourced production for some lines Affordable switches and sockets; broad distribution across Philippines; locally certified products Royu Electric Philippine brand known for affordable electrical products and broad retail presence Strong local distribution; affordable pricing; limited OEM flexibility; focus on mass-market residential Basic switches, outlets, extension cords, electrical accessories Key observation: In the premium and specification segments, Schneider Electric constructs an eminent platform for both wholesalers and retailers, and with Panasonic, this is further enhanced. Local companies can purchase an OEM flexible manufacturing partner for these series (A Series and TB Series), vertical integration, and direct product lines for North American companies by sourcing through GOG Electric, which provides specialized export service to give distributors, general contractors, and brand owners sources for stable logistics and product solutions that are custom manufactured and assembled specifically for the Philippine market. Regulatory and Certification Considerations for the Philippine Market Switches and power outlets for the Philippine market should comply with relevant international standards. IEC 60669 applies to switches for household and similar fixed electrical installations, covering mechanical endurance, dielectric strength, and temperature rise. The Philippine Electrical Code (PEC) provides local installation requirements. Products may also carry CE Certification for EU market access, CB Certification under the IECEE scheme for international recognition, BS Testing Reports for UK compatibility, GCC Certification for Middle East markets, and SQM Certification for quality management. Buyers should confirm certification requirements with their supplier based on their specific project and market channel. GOG Electric: Manufacturing Overview for Philippine Supply GOG Electric runs three fully automated facilities that are part of an overall manufacturing company. The Wenzhou Facility produces switch products including; switch hooks, plugs, and the electrical accessories that will work with those products. The Zhongshan Facility produces light fixtures and smart panel products. The Jiaxing Facility produces integrated heating products for bathrooms. GOG Electric has subsidiaries in the fields of Electric, Lighting, Home Furnishing, Plastic, Alloy, and IoT. GOG Electric primarily supports 50 or more switch families (over 1,000 specifications) of products used for standard wall switches, power outlets, USB ports, smart panels, and any custom electrical accessories needed in the field. Core capability of an engineering company that builds injection mold tooling is precision tooling design/in-house tooling fabrication; Injection Molding Processes are monitored using MES software that tracks all processes through temperature, pressure and cycle time to provide uniform product quality – This is critical when you are a contractor supplying products to thousands of hotel/condominium / commercial projects all will have the same finish on every product. Explore the full product range at the GOG Electric Products page. American A Series: Practical and Reliable for Philippine Projects The American A Series is specifically developed to be a cost-effective and straightforward method of implementation, through an option of good looking yet functional designs. It is an integrated product line of switches and sockets with modular construction that meets all applicable codes for both residential and commercial use and is therefore appropriate in buildings such as apartments, houses, office buildings, hotels and condominiums. The following characteristics of the A Series make them a reliable choice for all types of installations: consistent switching performance, solid terminal connections, materials resistant to temperature changes, safe wiring methods which avoid short circuiting, and compliance with the IEC 60669 global standards A10 Series can be supplied in groups of six (up to) and can either provide 1-way (single pole) or 2-way (3-way) operation; with 10A or 16A rating per gang at 250V~. The front panels of A Series devices are made from PC (polycarbonate) and can be ordered in white/gold/grey/black finish options. The contacts inside the A Series devices are made from red copper with silver plated contact points. All A Series products come with a 12-year warranty. More details available at the A Series product page. TB Series: Flexible and Versatile for Diverse Applications The TB Series provides a range of options to accommodate multiple applications, offering consistent performance and functionality. Key advantages include easy installation for contractors, attractive design suitable for modern interiors, durable materials and secure terminals, and compliance with BS Testing Reports, CE, and SQM standards. TB Series products feature front panel options including PC, acrylic, and tempered glass, with the same 10A or 16A / 250V~ current ratings as the A Series. The high-strength PC base combined with an iron middle plate provides structural durability. Available in white, gold, gray, and black, the TB Series carries the same 12-year warranty as the A Series, with a minimum order quantity of 2,000 pieces per item. Series Comparison Summary Feature American A10 Series TB Series Item Codes A10-016 (1 Way) / A10-017 (2 Way) T-B-001/002/030/031/032/033 Description 6 Gang 1 Way / 6 Gang 2 Way Switch 1 Gang Single Pole / 3 Way Wall Light Switch Current / Voltage 10A or 16A / 250V~ per gang 10A or 16A / 250V~ Front Panel Options PC PC / Acrylic / Tempered Glass Base / Middle Plate Imported high-transparent PC / Iron / Plastic High-strength PC base / Iron middle plate Switch Internal Red copper, silver alloy contact point Red Copper, Silver Contact Point Standards IEC Standard IEC Standard Warranty 12 Years 12 Years Available Colors White / Gold / Gray / Black White / Gold / Gray / Black MOQ 2,000 pcs per item 2,000 pcs per item How to Choose a Reliable Philippines Wall Switch and Power Outlet Supplier Here are some important things to consider when evaluating a wall switch supplier or socket factory in the Philippines: Product quality consistency: For hotel and condominium projects that require consistent color, finish, switch feel, and socket grip across all production runs, it is essential to obtain samples from different production runs to confirm uniformity. Certification support: Verify that your supplier can give you test reports and any required certifications that apply to your Target Market (CE, CB, BS, GCC, SQM, IEC Reports). Manufacturing capability: Suppliers who operate in-house manufacturing and automated production lines provide more reliable consistency and reduced delivery times. OEM and customization: Brand owners creating their product lines need to verify logo print types, customized packaging types, combinations of models and minimum order quantities. Export experience: Documentation, customs processing, and shipping logistics into the Philippines, and a basic understanding of relevant local rules (e.g., the Philippine Electrical Code - PEC). Communication and support: Responsive technical support, sample approval processes, and clear production timelines. The Philippines has an OEM and private label support system that is worth noting for brand owners and distributors. GOG Electric offers customized logo printing, custom packaging and flexible combinations of module configurations to allow customers to create their own unique product lines for the local marketplace. Sample Evaluation and Quality Verification Conducting a sample test before placing large orders is key to confirming the overall visual appearance of the product, tactile feel of the product, surface finish, installation design, terminal design, and whether or not the product conforms to international & local standards. Additionally, when the final order is completed for use in hotels, condominiums, & commercial buildings, the samples reviewed used in conjunction with the above features must also be evaluated based on colour consistency, surface finish uniformity(in relation to each other in a production run), & switch feel & performance consistency between multiple items being compared, which are extremely important qualities that preserve the contractor/developer's business reputation. When asking for samples, it's important to also request specification sheets, material descriptions, test documentation, and packaging options. GOG Electric will provide support for samples including product specifications, material descriptions, and test documentation for a sample along with the physical sample itself; the lead time from a request for a sample to being approved to receive a sample is typically 7-15 days. Why Appearance Matters in the Philippine Market The aesthetic appeal of your room can rely partly upon the electrical fixtures installed in this space. If you choose to install some stylish yet functional switches and outlets, they will improve the look of your room. However, if you select low-quality electrical fixtures, they will decrease the look of your room. This is particularly relevant for hotels, condos, business and retail establishments as well as any other type of building. GOG Electric offers a range of electrical devices which are functional and appealing in design including the A Series and TB Series, both of which can be utilized for many different uses in the Philippine marketplace. For residential projects, having a consistent aesthetic across every room is key. The ability to offer a consistent experience throughout hotel rooms through the use (or lack thereof) of today's modern switch and outlet design can dramatically improve the guest's stay. For condo developments, the success of the project hinges on the uniformity of the design of all switch and outlet types in terms of safety and function - both of which affect the value of the property to buyers and renters. Distributors and contractors working in these markets should make it a priority to partner with suppliers who have a commitment to color consistency among their product lines and designs that integrate seamlessly into today's modern homes. Frequently Asked Questions Which country is best for electrical products? What is considered the "best" country will come down to the buyer's specific priorities. China is not only a major exporter of electrical switches and sockets, but it has the largest number of manufacturing clusters for these products in the world (Wenzhou, Guangzhou, Zhongshan, and Ningbo) providing very high production capacity, competitive prices, and many different options for OEM manufacturing. Companies like GOG Electric manufacture vertically (mould engineering, high-speed injection moulding, and automated assembly) and supply products to customers all over the world, including over 40 countries in total (The Philippines being one of them). On the other hand, countries like Germany and Japan provide superior quality and engineering precision but may have disproportionately higher costs associated with producing similar products. Mexico manufactures primarily for the Americas, while Vietnam and Thailand are two other developing manufacturing regions in Southeast Asia. As a result, when balancing cost, quality, and shipping logistics, many Philippine buyers find Chinese manufacturers to be the most feasible option when sourcing through wholesale or project-based distribution methods. What is the standard power outlet in the Philippines? In the Philippines, there are two common types of sockets. One is type "A" which has two flat parallel pins and is not grounded, and the other is type "B" which has two flat parallel pins with a third round pin for grounding. Electricity throughout the country uses 220V-240V or 60Hz just like Europe and most other Asian countries but the shape of the plug used in this country uses NEMA standards of the United States. For safety compliance purposes, use of type B grounded outlets has become more common in hotels and commercial buildings. When buying switches and outlets for a project in the Philippines make sure to use products that meet both NEMA style configuration and have an appropriate grounding system as well as a rating of 220V-240V. The GOG Electric's American A Series and TB Series are designed to be installed in North America but will work with Philippine style sockets, with a rating of 250V which meets the countries electrical standards. What is the difference between a switch and an outlet? A switch is a device that controls the flow of electricity to switches or appliances through the method of opening and closing a circuit – therefore switching devices or appliances on and off. An outlet (also known as a receptacle or power point) is a fixed device where a connection point is made for plugging in a device to draw electricity from it the Philippines, 'switches and outlets' (also known as wall switches and power outlets) or locally 'saklar (switch) & outlet/socket.A switched socket outlet is a product combining both an outlet and its switch into one unit, therefore a switched socket outlet is a socket that has its circuit (power) switched by the work of that socket connected to street or utility power. Therefore for hotels or condominiums switched socket outlet provides the best means for energy conservation and safety requirements. Who is the largest electrical manufacturer in the Philippines? The largest electrical manufacturers in the Philippines include Panasonic (Japanese brand with strong local manufacturing and distribution), Schneider Electric (global leader with significant Philippine presence), Omni Electric (Filipino-owned manufacturer of switches, outlets, and lighting products), and Royu Electric (known for affordable electrical products widely available in hardware stores). Additionally, many international brands are represented through local distributors. For buyers seeking OEM partnerships or direct factory sourcing, many Philippine distributors work with manufacturers based in China-such as GOG Electric, which operates three automated bases and serves the Philippine market through export channels-to supplement local production with competitively priced, certified products. What are the most commonly searched electrical switches in the Philippines? As of October 2023, the most frequently searched keywords in the Filipino electrical equipment industry have been the following: wall switches

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Philippines Wall Switches & Power Outlets Supplier News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd September 21, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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