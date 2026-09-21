Logo for ZYX Car Radio Fascia Kit

Founded in 2017, with a 5,000m2 factory, annual output exceeding 1,000,000 units, and an R&D team of 3+ engineers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENZHEN, China - Shenzhen Zhongyixing Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, which manufactures automotive aftermarket electronics and car audio installation accessories under the ZYX brand, states that its product system covers more than 3,000 vehicle applications across major global brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Ford, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, Dodge, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Peugeot, Renault, Citroën and Fiat, among other marques. The company was founded in 2017, operates a 5,000 m2 factory and reports annual output of more than 1,000,000 units.The ZYX range is organised as three linked components rather than separate accessories: a model-specific car radio fascia kit, a matching wiring harness and, for vehicles that communicate over a CAN network, a pre-programmed CANBUS decoder module. The company positions the combination as a complete installation solution for aftermarket Android head unit and car stereo upgrades, serving installers, modification shops, parts distributors, car stereo retailers, e-commerce sellers and automotive electronics businesses.Industry Context: Growth in a Category Where Fitment Decides OutcomesMarket estimates place installation hardware inside a large and still-expanding segment. Market Research Future estimated the global car audio head unit market at USD 15.44 billion in 2024. Mordor Intelligence projects the car aftermarket audio system market to grow at a CAGR of 12.18%, linking part of that growth to DIY customers and online plug-and-play kits. Fortune Business Insights reported that Asia Pacific accounted for 54.21% of the global car audio market in 2025.For trade and customs purposes, car stereo fascia and installation hardware generally fall under HS code 8708.99, covering vehicle parts and accessories not elsewhere specified, according to the classification published by the United Nations Statistics Division.Compliance requirements vary by market. In the European Union, electronic subassemblies integrated into road vehicles must meet e/E-Mark requirements, including electromagnetic compatibility testing under ECE R10, where they affect vehicle safety functions, rather than relying on CE marking alone, according to guidance published by Elite Electronic Engineering. ZYX states that its retrofit kits comply with EU RoHS 2 and REACH regulations, with hazardous substance content controlled across materials and components.Published market data generally covers head units and complete audio systems; fascia kits and installation hardware are rarely broken out as a separate category. Buyers evaluating suppliers therefore tend to rely on application coverage, dimensional tolerances and field return data instead of category-levelmarket figures.The Constraint Buyers Underestimate: Physical Fit and Protocol MatchingVehicle compatibility, not product variety, is the constraint that decides whether an aftermarket installation succeeds. The same nameplate can leave the factory with different dashboard structures, original radio units, connectors, trim levels and audio systems depending on model year and market.A physical mismatch shows up as visible gaps, misalignment or damaged trim. An electrical or protocol mismatch produces dashboard fault codes, non-functioning steering wheel controls or a head unit that fails to power on. CANBUS decoders used with Android head units translate vehicle network messages, expressed as hexadecimal codes, into UART messages so the head unit can retain steering wheel controls and climate data, according to a technical explainer published by Quality Mobile Video.ZYX structures compatibility assessment as a sequence of checks rather than a single part-number lookup:Vehicle brand and vehicle modelModel yearOriginal radio and original connectorVehicle configuration and audio systemNew head unit being installedBecause a single model can carry more than one factory configuration, the company asks customers to supply clear photographs of the original dashboard, the original radio, or the connectors on the back of the original head unit before an order is confirmed. The stated purpose is to reduce compatibility errors caused by differences in model year, equipment level, connector type or audio system configuration - a process the company describes as starting from the vehicle rather than from the product.Three Components, One Installation PathThe technical specifications published for the three product families define the boundaries within which an installation is expected to operate.Fascia kit (ZYX-01)The Car Radio Dash Fascia is manufactured from ABS plastic in a thickness range of 2.5 mm to 3.0 mm, with a dimensional tolerance of ≤0.2 mm and an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. Compatible screen sizes are 7 inches, 9 inches, 10.1 inches and 12.3 inches. The mounting standard is Double-DIN or model-specific custom, and the fitment type is plug-and-play, with mounting accessories included. Products are manufactured from original vehicle dashboard data, and the range covers single DIN, double DIN, 7-inch, 9-inch, 10.1-inch, OEM-style and Android head unit fascia, alongside car stereo dash kits.Wiring harness (ZYX-02)The Car Radio Wiring Harness uses a connector configuration of an OEM vehicle-side plug plus an ISO 16-pin head unit connector. The conductor is AWG 20-22 tinned oxygen-free copper; insulation is flame-retardant PVC, colour-coded in accordance with ANSI/CTA-2015-B. The connector housing is PA66 engineering plastic and the contact terminals are tin-plated brass. Rated voltage is 12 V DC with a maximum current of 10 A, and the operating temperature range is -40°C to 85°C. The harness includes reverse polarity protection and short-circuit protection, and fits non-CAN bus vehicle models as well as most aftermarket car stereos. The wider range includes ISO, Quadlock, power and speaker, steering wheel control, vehicle-specific and multi-pin connector adapters, plus OEM connector adapters.CANBUS decoder (ZYX-03)The CAN Bus Decoder Module is a plug-and-play CAN gateway module supporting the CAN 2.0A and 2.0B protocol standards at dual data rates of 500 kbps and 125 kbps. Rated supply is 12 V DC, with current consumption of 300 mA in standby and 2 A maximum, across an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. The housing is flame-retardant ABS plastic, the circuit board is FR-4 glass fibre epoxy resin, connector terminals are tin-plated brass, and heat-conductive silicone is used as internal potting material. The company states that the module is built around the ISO 11898 automotive CAN bus standard and is pre-programmed with model-specific software so that installation does not require on-site debugging. Depending on the application, supported functions include ACC signal, steering wheel controls, original car information, key control, vehicle data communication and selected OEM function integration.Manufacturing and Quality ConstraintsManufacturing capacity is part of the buying decision for distributors placing repeat orders. ZYX reports a 5,000 m2 production facility, approximately 15 employees and a research and development team of three engineers, with annual output above 1,000,000 units and monthly capacity of 12,000 units. The company describes an integrated process running from vehicle data and product development through sample testing, production, quality control, warehousing, global sales and after-sales support.Quality control during development and production covers product dimensions, mounting points, surface finish, connector specifications, pin definitions, wiring sequence, interface compatibility, CANBUS communication, product stability and actual installation fit. The company states that CAN bus decoders receive 100% incoming inspection and that finished kits undergo 100% pre-shipment conductivity and fit testing.Published commercial terms are as follows: minimum order quantity is 1 unit for stock items and 100 units for custom OEM/ODM items; lead time is 3-7 days for stock products and 15-25 days for custom model-specific products. The after-sales package covers a 12-month product warranty, remote installation technical guidance, free replacement for defective items and professional CAN protocol matching support. Customisation options cover dash kit model and surface finish, wiring harness pin definition and length, and kit combination configuration, under OEM, ODM, kit assembly and authorised distribution arrangements.What Customer Records ShowTwo long-running customer relationships are cited by the company as evidence of field performance. An aftermarket solution integrator in China has purchased a cumulative 19,000+ sets over a seven-year relationship covering dash frames, wiring harnesses and CANBUS decoders for various car brands. ZYX reports a return rate below 0.8% for that account, which cites consistent product consistency, flexible order volumes and rapid technical support for overseas project requirements.A car multimedia brand owner has purchased a cumulative 550,000+ sets over nine years of continuous cooperation for aftermarket Android head unit retrofit across multiple vehicle models. ZYX reports a return rate below 0.7% for that account, which cites protocol compatibility, stable mass production, fast new-model adaptation and support for multi-country compliance standards.These figures are company-reported customer records for specific accounts rather than independently audited statistics covering the full customer base, and they should be read as account-level field data rather than as a category-wide performance benchmark.Market Impact: Application Coverage as a Visible BenchmarkApplication coverage is one of the few competitive benchmarks buyers can compare directly. Metra Electronics, a United States-based manufacturer, states on its corporate website that it manufactures dash kits for more vehicle applications than any other manufacturer globally - an indication that breadth of vehicle coverage functions as a positioning claim across the industry.Against that benchmark, a documented figure of 3,000+ vehicle applications places ZYX among suppliers competing on the depth of their fitment data rather than on unit price alone. The company's vehicle database covers popular models across Europe, North America, Asia, South America and the Middle East, and the company states that it continues to expand coverage as new models enter global markets.The practical effect on buyers is a shift in evaluation criteria. Where a universal kit is assessed mainly on price and connector type, a model-specific system is assessed on dimensional tolerance, protocol matching, documented application coverage and warranty terms - criteria that map to published product parameters rather than to brand preference.Limits Buyers Should Confirm Before OrderingModel-specific systems carry their own constraints. Compatibility depends on confirming the exact vehicle model, model year, original radio, connector and configuration before purchase; for vehicles with multiple factory configurations, ZYX recommends supplying photographs of the original dashboard, radio or connector. Universal kits require no equivalent confirmation step but carry a higher risk of fitment and functional issues.Installation guidance published by the company states that the vehicle battery should be disconnected before work begins, that the dash kit should be dry-fitted to check alignment before permanent installation, that the CAN decoder model should be confirmed before power-on, and that dashboard trim should not be pried forcibly. The company's published troubleshooting guidance notes that CAN decoder protocol mismatch, loose CAN bus interface connections or mismatched decoder firmware are the usual causes of dashboard fault codes after a retrofit, and that these are addressed by confirming the model-specific decoder version, reseating the interface, updating firmware and clearing historical fault codes.Closing OutlookAftermarket head unit upgrades are moving toward plug-and-play hardware, and the factor that increasingly separates suppliers is the accuracy of the vehicle data behind the product rather than the product alone. ZYX states that it intends to continue expanding its vehicle coverage, developing new car stereo fascia kits, wiring harnesses and CANBUS solutions, and improving its compatibility database.For distributors, installers and head unit brands evaluating suppliers for upcoming model years, the practical checklist is narrow: confirm the application list against the vehicles actually being serviced, verify dimensional tolerance and connector definitions in writing, confirm the CAN protocol version for each target vehicle, and check the return-rate and warranty terms that apply to the account.

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3,000+ Vehicle Applications, Complete Solutions: ZYX Builds Car Stereo Fascia Brand Moat with Verified Compatibility News Provided By Htnxt September 21, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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