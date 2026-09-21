Digitalxforce Secures Strategic Institutional Investment Following 514% Growth To Scale AI-Powered Triscmtm Globally

Digital Trust Platform of the new Era

CEO - DigitalXForce

Strategic capital will accelerate global expansion, AI innovation and enterprise adoption as DigitalXForce a

- Lalit AhluwaliaDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DigitalXForce, an AI-powered Enterprise Trust, Risk, Security and Compliance Management (TRiSCMTM) company, is accelerating its mission to redefine traditional Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) for an era of AI, rapidly expanding digital ecosystems and machine-speed risk.DigitalXForce, an AI-powered Enterprise Trust, Risk, Security and Compliance Management (TRiSCMTM) company, today announced that it has secured a strategic investment from institutional investors to accelerate its next phase of global growth, product innovation and enterprise expansion.The investment follows a period of significant momentum for DigitalXForce, which was recently named the No. 2 fastest-growing technology company in North Texas, achieving 514% three-year growth in the 2026 Tech Titans Fast Tech Awards.The new institutional capital will enable DigitalXForce to scale its AI-powered Enterprise TRiSCMTM platform globally, expand its go-to-market organization, accelerate AI and product innovation, strengthen strategic partnerships and support increasing demand from enterprises seeking to modernize traditional Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).Scaling from GRC to Enterprise Digital TrustDigitalXForce was founded with a vision to transform traditional GRC from periodic assessments, manual evidence collection and fragmented risk management into an AI-powered, continuously operating Digital Trust capability.At the center of this strategy is Enterprise TRiSCMTM - Trust, Risk, Security and Compliance Management.The DigitalXForce platform unifies traditionally siloed capabilities spanning Automated GRC, Continuous Control Assurance, Enterprise Security Posture Management, Third-Party Risk Management, AI Risk Governance, Cloud and Application Security Posture Management, Audit Risk, Business Continuity & Operational Resilience, and Enterprise Risk Management.By connecting governance and compliance requirements with operational security and risk signals, DigitalXForce enables enterprises to move beyond static systems of record toward continuously updated Risk Intelligence and Digital Trust.“This investment validates our vision to redefine enterprise risk for the AI era. Following 514% growth, we are ready to scale DigitalXForce globally and accelerate the future of AI-powered Digital Trust.”- Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO, DigitalXForceAccelerating the Next Phase of GrowthDigitalXForce plans to deploy the strategic investment across four key areas:Global Expansion - Expand enterprise sales, customer success and market presence across North America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other strategic international markets.AI & Product Innovation - Accelerate investments in AI-powered Continuous Control Assurance, AI governance, proactive Risk Intelligence, Digital Trust analytics and autonomous risk operations.Enterprise TRiSCMTM Platform - Continue expanding the unified platform to address emerging enterprise requirements across cyber risk, compliance, third-party ecosystems, operational resilience, AI and emerging technology risks.Strategic Ecosystem - Expand relationships with global systems integrators, consulting firms, channel partners, cloud providers and technology alliances to accelerate enterprise adoption.Managing Risk at the Speed of AIThe investment comes as organizations face a fundamentally different risk environment.Generative and Agentic AI, cloud adoption, expanding third-party ecosystems, increasing regulatory complexity and emerging quantum-era risks are creating exposures at a speed that traditional annual and quarterly assessment models were not designed to address.DigitalXForce is building its platform around a different operating model:From point-in-time assessments → Continuous AssuranceFrom fragmented GRC tools → Unified Enterprise TRiSCMTMFrom reactive risk management → Proactive Risk IntelligenceFrom compliance dashboards → Measurable Digital TrustFrom periodic governance → Always-on Risk OperationsDigitalXForce's Continuous Control Assurance (CCA) capabilities automate evidence collection, control testing and risk analysis across enterprise environments, enabling organizations to continuously understand changes in control effectiveness and risk posture.The company is extending this model through X-ROC TM - the Risk Operations Center, designed to bring continuous monitoring, prioritization and operational response to enterprise risk.AI-Powered Risk for an AI-Powered EnterpriseAI is also becoming both a new source of enterprise risk and a critical technology for managing it.DigitalXForce's AI TRiSCMTM capabilities help enterprises establish governance across AI systems, including AI registration and discovery, lifecycle governance, risk assessment, compliance, monitoring and alignment with emerging AI frameworks and regulations.At the same time, DigitalXForce applies AI across its platform to enhance control analysis, evidence validation, risk identification and decision intelligence.The company's vision is to enable organizations to manage risk at the speed at which digital and AI-driven risk is created.From North Texas Innovation to Global ScaleDigitalXForce's 514% growth and new institutional investment mark an important milestone in the company's evolution from an emerging GRC innovator into a global Enterprise Digital Trust company.Building on its North Texas roots, DigitalXForce continues to expand its international customer and partner ecosystem while supporting enterprises with complex regulatory, data residency and sovereignty requirements.The company's next phase will focus on scaling Enterprise TRiSCMTM globally while continuing to invest in the technologies required for continuous, proactive and AI-powered enterprise risk management.Building the Digital Trust Platform for the AI EraDigitalXForce believes the future of enterprise risk management will extend beyond traditional GRC.Enterprises increasingly need a unified system capable of connecting security, controls, compliance, third parties, AI systems, resilience and enterprise risk into a continuously updated understanding of organizational trust.DigitalXForce calls that Enterprise TRiSCMTM.From GRC to TRiSCMTM.From periodic compliance to Continuous Assurance.From managing risk to anticipating risk.From Risk Management to Digital Trust.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today's fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at

Lalit K Ahluwalia

DigitalXForce Corporation

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DigitalXForce Secures Strategic Institutional Investment Following 514% Growth to Scale AI-Powered TRiSCMTM Globally News Provided By DigitalXForce Corporation September 21, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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