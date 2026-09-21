Karnataka Becoming Hub For 'Urban Naxals', Foreign Funds Flowing To Bengaluru: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) BJP senior leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday alleged that Karnataka is becoming a“favourite place” for Naxals and accused foreign entities of funding activities linked to left-wing extremism in the state.

Taking to social media X, Ashoka claimed that foreign forces were using Bengaluru as a base to spread left-wing extremism and alleged that an American Christian organisation had transferred Rs 92 crore to two shell companies in Bengaluru. He said the alleged findings had emerged during an Enforcement Directorate investigation.

He alleged that activities of left-wing extremists and“urban Naxals” had increased in the state after the Congress government came to power.

Targeting Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Ashoka questioned the state government's handling of the alleged activities and said central investigating agencies such as the ED were doing work that should be handled by the state Home Department.

“Even though crores of rupees are allegedly flowing from abroad and reaching Naxals and terrorists, if the Home Department is unaware of it, does it mean that 'urban Naxals' are behind them and providing protection?” Ashoka asked.

He also questioned whether the state government was adopting a lenient approach because of alleged links between those involved and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Ashoka criticised the Congress for opposing the Centre's proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, claiming that such measures were intended to prevent foreign funds from being used to support extremist activities.

He alleged that the Congress high command had turned Karnataka into an“ATM” and was now allowing the state to become a safe haven for“urban Naxals”.

Addressing Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka said Bengaluru, which the state government promotes under its“Brand Bengaluru” initiative, is gaining another reputation because of extremist activities.

He also criticised the government over civic issues in Bengaluru and urged the Chief Minister to take steps to ensure the city's safety.

Ashoka further called upon Shivakumar to take responsibility for the situation and alleged that the government was failing to protect Bengaluru from activities linked to extremism.

Ashoka further accused the Congress government of adopting an anti-farmer approach and demanded that Gadag taluk be immediately declared drought-hit.

Ashoka said Gadag had recorded a 49 per cent rainfall deficit and alleged that farmers were suffering crop losses, yet the government had failed to declare the taluk drought-hit.

He pointed out that former minister and senior Congress MLA H.K. Patil had warned that he would resign as MLA if Gadag taluk was not declared drought-hit by October 10.

Ashoka questioned Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the delay in declaring drought and providing compensation to farmers.

He demanded that the government immediately declare Gadag and all other drought-affected taluks that had been excluded from the list as drought-hit.

Ashoka also demanded Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for every farmer who had suffered crop losses.

He urged the Chief Minister to focus on addressing farmers' distress instead of“show politics” and warned that people would hold the Congress government accountable for its alleged anti-farmer policies.