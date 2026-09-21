Rejinagar Bypoll: AJUP Chief Kabir Approaches EC Over Police Harassment Suspends Campaigning

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and legislator Humayun Kabir on Monday submitted an official complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, alleging that the West Bengal Police are selectively targeting his party leaders and cadre prior to the upcoming Rejinagar assembly bypoll in Murshidabad district.

In a surprise move, Kabir announced that he would refrain from campaigning for his party candidate and son, Golam Nabi Azad, who is contesting from the Rejinagar assembly constituency. He also directed Azad to avoid physical campaigning and instead focus on social media, leaving the final decision to the voters of Rejinagar.

“AJUP's Beldanga-1 block president, Munaim Sheikh, has been arrested. Our state committee secretary, Sukhbar Mollah, was arrested from his house at 12 midnight. He has been falsely implicated in a case related to fake notes and firearms. I have filed a complaint with the ECI highlighting the intentional and selective targeting of our party leaders and workers before the Rejinagar bypoll,” he said.

“I have demanded the immediate transfer of the Baharampur Police District superintendent and the inspectors-in-charge of the Beldanga Police Station and Rejinagar Police Station,” Kabir, a former Trinamool Congress leader, said.

Meanwhile, Kabir has been summoned to Baharampur Police Station on Monday in connection with a surfaced audio clip in which he was reportedly heard speaking about violence.

IANS could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

The police said they registered a case against Kabir under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In the notice, the police asked him to cooperate with investigating officer Rabindranath Biswas or face legal action under Section 208 of the BNS.

Rejinagar, along with Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, will go to the polls on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9.

In the Assembly elections earlier this year, Kabir was elected simultaneously from Naoda and Rejinagar, both in Murshidabad district. He later chose to retain Naoda, necessitating the Rejinagar bypoll.

Rejinagar is witnessing a seven-cornered contest involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two Trinamool Congress factions, Congress, CPI-M, Revolutionary Party and AJUP.

Around 65 per cent of voters in the constituency belong to the minority community. The bypoll has assumed added significance amid the closely watched contest.