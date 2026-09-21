Indigo 'Puke Bag' In Japanese Air Force Chief's Pocket? Viral Photos Have Internet Looking Twice

People on social media called it a great marketing moment for IndiGo when General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-defence Force (JASDF), was seen carrying an IndiGo puke bag during the India-Japan air drill Veer Guardian-2026.

As part of the exercise, the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted pictures of General Takehiro Morita. On social media, some people noticed what looked like an IndiGo airsickness bag in his pocket.

A Look At Viral Post

People quickly shared their thoughts online about how they felt about the Japanese Air Force head carrying the Indian airline's bag.

What is that in General Takehiro Morita's pocket? Is it an IndiGo trash bag? A lot of people on social media asked as the pictures spread.

#ExVeerGuardian26As part of Exercise Veer Guardian 26, General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited Air Force Station Jodhpur and flew the indigenous #Tejas fighter aircraft... twitter/s4KTCjdkvH

- Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 20, 2026

A number of responses were elicited by the specific detail in the images, with users characterising the occasion as an illustration of global brand exposure.

A user wrote,“why japanese air chief is having indigo puke bag. does IAF not have any?”. Another said, Couldn't u have checked the puke bag on the jap Chief and provided him one which is not indicative of a particular airline?".

From September 9 to September 22, Air Force Station Jodhpur is hosting the 14-day Veer Guardian-2026 exercise. It adds a new level of defence cooperation between India and Japan by being the first time Japanese fighter aircraft have flown from Indian territory during a bilateral air exercise.

Frontline aircraft from the IAF and JASDF participate in the exercise for advanced operational missions, professional interactions, and conversations on engineering, aerospace safety, and mission planning. The JASDF has sent out its F-2A fighter aircraft, and the IAF is taking part with its Tejas, Su-30MKI, and Rafale light combat aircraft. For the exercise, the Japanese fighters were transported by ferry from Tsuiki Air Base in Japan to Jodhpur.