Avas Wellness Strengthens Its Alibaug Presence With An Expanded Lifestyle Ecosystem

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Avas Wellness is entering a defining new chapter in Alibaug, bringing its residential, wellness and hospitality ambitions together at a scale not seen before. Two new residential communities, including Alaaya by Avas, will join the brand's growing portfolio, while the forthcoming Avas Wellness Club and Casa Avana will introduce new dimensions of hospitality, wellbeing, recreation and social life. Together, they represent a broader vision for Avas, one in which the experience of living extends well beyond the home.

Alaaya by Avas, a wellness-led residential community bringing contemporary tropical living to Alibaug



Over the past few years, Avas has established a distinct approach to residential living in Alibaug, beginning with Avas Living in Awas. Its next phase takes that philosophy further, creating a collection of communities and shared destinations that respond to different ways of living while remaining connected through an emphasis on design, nature and wellbeing.



Architecture plays an important role in giving each Avas community its own distinct character. Through Avas Design Studio, the brand collaborates with globally recognised architects and design experts, including SAOTA, one of foremost award-winning South African based architecture firms, and Madrid-based architect Felipe Gonsalves of Studio Sukyf. Rather than adhering to a singular aesthetic, upcoming residences will explore a range of architectural languages, from Neo-Mediterranean and Spanish Revival to Balinese influences, tropical modernism and contemporary minimalism. Natural materials, generous volumes, landscaped courtyards and gardens, expansive views, and fluid indoor-outdoor spaces will allow each home to respond thoughtfully to its setting and sit naturally within Alibaug's tropical landscape.



What is taking shape around these homes is equally important. Avas is extending its focus beyond residential development to create places that encourage movement, restoration, connection and time spent together. A dedicated court club will bring racquet sports together with fitness and recovery, creating a setting that is as much about community and social interaction as it is about performance and recreation.



Casa Avāna will become another key expression of this idea. Conceived as a destination in its own right, it will bring hospitality, wellness and culture into one setting through dining, spa experiences, landscaped gardens, recreation, art, private gathering spaces and a changing programme of social experiences. The intention is for Casa Avāna to have a different rhythm at different hours, a place for wellness and quiet mornings, leisurely afternoons with family and friends, and dining and gatherings as the day moves into evening.



The Avas Wellness Club, scheduled to open by the end of 2026, will bring together preventive health, longevity, fitness, recovery, nutrition, beauty and skin, alongside curated culinary experiences, making wellness a more natural part of everyday life. Ahead of its launch, Avas will introduce its Wellness Club Membership this Diwali, initially bringing together residents and their guests, prospective homeowners and select members of the Alibaug community, with the membership evolving alongside the wider Avās ecosystem.



“We didn't set out to build another residential development in Alibaug. We set out to reimagine what living well could look like. The home is only the starting point. The real opportunity lies in creating an ecosystem around it, one that brings together wellness, hospitality, sport, food, nature and community in a way that becomes part of everyday life. That is the ambition behind Avas, and ultimately, we believe it can define an entirely new paradigm for wellness-led living in India,”says Aditya Kilachand, Founder and CEO, Avas Wellness.



The timing coincides with a wider change underway in Alibaug. The Atal Setu has altered the journey between Mumbai and the region, making Alibaug considerably more accessible, while the forthcoming Rewas–Karanja bridge is expected to strengthen that connection further. Greater accessibility is gradually changing the role Alibaug plays for homeowners too, allowing it to move beyond its long-held identity as a weekend getaway towards a destination where people can spend longer periods of time and build more rooted lifestyles.



It is within this changing landscape that Avas is shaping its next stage. The new residential communities will broaden the brand's architectural offering, while Casa Avāna, the court club and the Avas Wellness Club will create a network of experiences around them. The result is a model where residences, wellness, hospitality, recreation and community are not treated as separate propositions, but as interconnected parts of how people live.



With this expansion, Avas is looking beyond the conventions of luxury residential development to shape a more complete experience of Alibaug, one defined not only by the homes themselves, but by the quality of life that unfolds around them.