Business Analytics Software Market Advances As Generative AI Reshapes Enterprise Decision-Making And Predictive Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider estimates the Business Analytics Software Market is projected to reach USD 197.24 billion by 2035, growing at an 8.32% CAGR, while the U.S. market is projected to reach USD 65.32 billion, advancing at 6.66% CAGR, as generative AI expands intelligent enterprise analytics and decision support.

Austin, United States, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Business Analytics Software Market

The U.S. Business Analytics Software Market was valued at approximately USD 34.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 65.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during 2026–2035. Growth is being supported by increasing enterprise data volumes, predictive business planning, customer intelligence, operational optimization and adoption of generative AI-powered analytics capabilities.

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Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

Generative AI is Transforming Enterprise Decision-Making

The software for business analytics is becoming more and more tied to decision-making using intelligence than reporting in the traditional way. Companies are using generative AI, machine learning, predictive analytics and automation to make use of data in the form of insights for business.

Sophisticated analytics platforms are also beginning to support natural language analysis, automated recommendations, predictions and strategic scenarios. These are broadening the application of analytics beyond strategy to operations, customer experience, resource allocation and enterprise decisions.

Cloud Analytics is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Software Providers

Adoption of cloud analytics by enterprises is growing rapidly since they aim to have a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective BI architecture. Cloud platforms offer fast development cycles, real-time analytics, predictive modeling, and enterprise-level access to analytics functionality.

This creates opportunities for analytics software vendors that can provide cloud-native deployment, automation of data preparation, data discovery through artificial intelligence, forecasting, and self-service BI solutions. Multi-cloud platforms and Software-as-a-Service analytics solutions are increasingly gaining importance in large and small businesses.

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Expand the Software Opportunity

The opportunity is also extending beyond descriptive reporting and dashboard technologies. The ability to predict and prescribe outcomes is being brought about by predictive and prescriptive analytics through machine learning and simulation models in artificial intelligence.

Such capabilities expand the scope of the value chain that is addressable in terms of pricing, supply chain management, customer interactions, financial planning, resource allocation, and risk management, while creating an increased demand for analytics systems that enable smart decision making.

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Commercial Findings from the Business Analytics Software Market

Descriptive Analytics Dominated and Prescriptive Analytics is the Fastest Growing Analytics Type: Descriptive analytics had a market share of 30.00%, owing to its increasing usage in reporting, performance management, visualization, and historical data analysis. Prescriptive analytics is the fastest growing type of analytics and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.08% during the forecast period. This growth will be fueled by the rising demand for artificial intelligence-enabled recommendations and optimization.

Data Visualization & Dashboards Dominated and AI-Powered Decision Intelligence is the Fastest Growing Function: Visualization/dashboards were responsible for 28.00% of the market share in 2025 owing to the rising need for simple KPI tracking. Decision intelligence enabled by AI is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.57%, which is because of the increasing popularity of using analytics, machine learning, automation, predictive modeling, and business rules engines for making enterprise decisions.

Regional Digital Transformation is Reshaping Analytics Demand: North America represented around 42.00% share of the worldwide Business Analytics Software Market in 2025 owing to the presence of highly developed technology infrastructure, adoption of cloud, enterprise spending on software and artificial intelligence. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 12.16% during the forecast period owing to digital transformation, cloud penetration, enterprise investment in technology and adoption of advanced analytics in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Who Should be Watching the Business Analytics Software Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader enterprise technology ecosystem, including:

Large Enterprises → SMEs → Business Intelligence Teams → Cloud Service Providers → Financial Institutions → Healthcare Organizations → Retailers → Manufacturers → Analytics Software Providers → AI and Decision-Intelligence Platforms

For analytics software vendors, the opportunity goes beyond dashboards and traditional business intelligence. Competitiveness is increasingly defined by AI, predictive modeling, automation, cloud scalability, self-service analytics, and integration. For businesses, the analytics done right can have a direct impact on strategy, operations, customer interaction, and decision making.

Generative AI and Decision Intelligence Innovation Shape the 2026 Market

As enterprise analytics becomes more intelligent and automated, software vendors are increasing their focus on generative AI, predictive recommendations and advanced decision-support capabilities.



In 2026, Microsoft expanded AI-powered analytics capabilities within its business intelligence ecosystem by integrating advanced generative AI features designed to automate insight generation, forecasting and enterprise decision support. In 2026, Salesforce enhanced its analytics and data cloud platform with expanded AI-driven business intelligence functionalities focused on customer intelligence, predictive analytics and automated recommendations.

Market Challenge: Protecting Enterprise Data While Managing Integration Complexity

Business analytics software adoption is constrained by data security, privacy and integration complexity. Enterprises frequently manage sensitive financial, customer, operational and healthcare information while integrating analytics platforms across databases, cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications. Regulatory compliance requirements and cybersecurity concerns add further complexity.

As a result, analytics software providers are increasingly competing not simply on analytical functionality, but on data governance, security, integration capabilities, privacy controls, regulatory compliance and the ability to operate across complex enterprise technology environments.

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Key Companies in the Market :



Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC

Qlik Technologies Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

TIBCO Software Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Domo Inc.

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Sisense Ltd.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Infor Inc.

Yellowfin BI

GoodData Corporation Pyramid Analytics

CONTACT: About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world. Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315-961-9094 (US)