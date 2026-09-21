Genuine Optics Previews 6.4T NPO Optical Module At ECOC26

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Empowering Scalable 6.4T Scale-Up Optical Connectivity Solutions for the AI Era

- Madhav Bhatta, CEOMáLAGA, MáLAGA, SPAIN, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At ECOC 2026, Genuine Optics will showcase a 6.4T Near Package Optics (NPO) module for Scale Up connectivity in the AI factory. The module provides a practical transition from traditional pluggable optics to on-board optics while reducing power consumption and system complexity.Key points.6.4T total bandwidth using a single 32-channel SiPho chip, packaged in sub 20mm Beachfront OIF standard packaging.200G per lane performance for next-generation optical connectivity.IEEE 802.3dj compliance for 500m single-mode fiber transmission.Management interface is industry standard CMIS 5.3 compliant and packaging supports 0°C-70°C operating temperature.Uses Genuine Optics Silicon Photonics (SiPho) platform with well over 2B device hours without a failure“This module combines Genuine Optics' strengths in silicon photonics, advanced packaging, linear optics, and high-density architectures to help AI data centers improve power efficiency, scalability, and system integration,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO at Genuine Optics.“With modules already in low-rate production and available for sampling, customers can begin evaluating a practical path to next-generation scale-up connectivity today.”See the live demonstration at Genuine Optics booth 1134 during ECOC 2026 in Málaga, Spain, September 21–23.About Genuine OpticsGenuine Optics delivers high-performance optical transceivers and active cable solutions engineered for the demands of AI networking and modern data centers. From its headquarters in San Jose, CA, the company provides a complete portfolio of interconnect technologies-spanning fully retimed (FRO), linear retimed optics (LRO), linear pluggable optics (LPO), and active electrical cables (AEC) solutions. This technological breadth is backed by robust manufacturing capabilities in Thailand, ensuring scalable production and supply chain reliability for a global customer base.Genuine Optics ContactGenuine Optics Media Relations(669) 342-5892...

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Genuine Optics Previews 6.4T NPO Optical Module at ECOC26 News Provided By Genuine Optics September 21, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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