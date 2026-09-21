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Independent review site invites software vendors to suggest comparison listing updates and request new categories, with scores and rankings remaining editorial.

- Tim Meredith, Saaskly

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saaskly, the independent review site for business software, has opened a vendor portal that lets software companies suggest updates to their own listings and request new categories for their products. Registration is open now at saaskly/portal/login.

Software reviews go out of date quickly. Prices change, features ship, plans are renamed, and the people who know first are the vendors themselves. Until now, most review sites have offered vendors only two options: pay for influence, or watch inaccuracies sit on the page. Saaskly's portal is designed to separate the two problems. Vendors get a direct channel to flag factual changes, and Saaskly's editorial scoring stays exactly where it was: out of reach.

Through the vendor portal, a company can register with a work email, claim an interest in its listings, and submit suggested updates covering pricing, features, plans and other factual details. Vendors can also request new comparison categories relevant to their products, helping Saaskly decide where to expand coverage next. Every submission is reviewed by Saaskly before any change is made, and no submission affects a product's score or position unless it demonstrates product or pricing improvements.

That distinction matters because of how Saaskly works. The site ranks business software across fourteen categories, from accounting software and CRM to VPNs, hosting and password managers, scoring each product on what it does, what it really costs, how reliable it is, and how the vendor behaves once you are a customer (and sometime even before). Every score is explained, prices are dated on both monthly and annual billing, and affiliate links are disclosed and kept out of the score. Sponsored placements are labelled, and commercial relationships don't affect rankings.

"Vendors are often the first to know when a listing needs updating, and readers benefit when they tell us," said Tim Meredith of Saaskly. "What we will not do is let that channel become a back door artificially inflate rankings. Suggest a correction and we will check it. The score is ours to calculate."

The vendor portal launch follows Saaskly's public launch earlier this month. The site is also built to be read by AI assistants: every page has a Markdown version, and the full catalogue is available through a free MCP server and REST API, meaning verified updates flow through to AI-powered buying research as well as to human readers.

About Saaskly

Saaskly publishes independent reviews and rankings of business software across fourteen categories, scored on function, real pricing, reliability and vendor conduct. There is no pay-to-rank. Saaskly is a trading name of Next Generation ICT LTD, registered in England and Wales, company no. 08641452.

Tim Meredith

Saaskly (Next Generation ICT Ltd)

+44 20 8164 1100

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Saaskly Opens Vendor Portal for Suggesting Updates to Software Reviews and Comparisons News Provided By Saaskly September 21, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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