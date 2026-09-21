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Exploring Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Technologies and Marine Applications in China

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, September 21, 2026 - China's autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) industry is expanding across applications including hydrographic surveying, offshore wind inspection, subsea infrastructure mapping, oceanographic research and deep-sea exploration. As mission requirements become more demanding, international buyers are evaluating AUV manufacturers based on operating depth, endurance, payload capacity, navigation capabilities and technical documentation.China's AUV supply base now includes compact survey vehicles as well as deep-sea platforms designed for operations at depths of several thousand metres. For international procurement teams, the selection process therefore involves closer assessment of mission suitability, system configuration and documented performance.Industry Context: Technical Requirements Shape AUV ProcurementAUVs designed for different depth classes can vary significantly in pressure-resistant structures, buoyancy systems, propulsion, power storage, sensors and onboard electronics. A vehicle rated for coastal or shallow-water surveys therefore serves a different procurement requirement from a platform designed for deep-sea scientific missions.Endurance is another important consideration. Published operating time needs to be assessed together with cruise speed, payload configuration and mission conditions, as these factors directly affect actual underwater operating range. Buyers may also need to consider payload interfaces and sensor compatibility when selecting platforms for survey, inspection or research applications.For international buyers, documentation and technical support are also becoming part of the supplier evaluation process. Product specifications, depth ratings, operating parameters, payload information and relevant testing or certification records can help procurement teams compare platforms on a consistent basis.For international buyers, this makes it important to match vehicle specifications with the requirements of a specific mission. The following profiles examine five China-based AUV manufacturers, with attention to published product specifications, operating capabilities and application areas.Five Chinese AUV Manufacturers: Company ProfilesThe following five companies represent China-based participants in the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and underwater robotics sector. The profiles focus on publicly available company and product information, with greater technical detail provided where model-level specifications are publicly documented. The sequence is used for article structure and does not indicate a performance ranking.1. Sanya Poseidon Ocean Technology Co., Ltd. (Pelagix AUV)Sanya Poseidon Ocean Technology Co., Ltd. is a deep-sea intelligent equipment company based in Sanya, Hainan Province, focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of AUVs and ROVs. Its published AUV portfolio covers portable micro vehicles, nearshore survey platforms and deep-sea systems, providing a range of configurations for different operating depths and mission requirements.At the compact end, the AUV-150 and AUV-160 are portable micro AUVs designed for shore launch and small-vessel deployment. The AUV-150 weighs 20 kilograms, carries a 3-kilogram payload, operates to 100 metres and provides at least 8 hours of endurance at 3 knots. The AUV-160 weighs 35 kilograms, carries a 5-kilogram payload and has the same 100-metre depth rating. Both use an INS and DVL navigation configuration, with GNSS available for surface positioning.The AUV-210 and AUV-260 address nearshore survey requirements, with published depth ratings of 200 and 500 metres respectively. The AUV-260 weighs 100 kilograms, carries a 20-kilogram payload and provides at least 12 hours of endurance at 3 knots. The AUV-480 is rated to 300 metres, weighs 700 kilograms and provides at least 20 hours of endurance at 3 knots, with published applications including subsea pipeline mapping and nearshore environmental monitoring.For deeper missions, the AUV-324 provides configurable 600-metre or 2,000-metre depth ratings, a 30-kilogram payload and at least 20 hours of standard endurance at 3 knots. The AUV-533 supports 2,000-metre or 6,000-metre configurations, carries a 150-kilogram payload and provides at least 90 hours of endurance at 3 knots, with extended configurations available for longer missions. The AUV-900 is rated to 6,000 metres, carries a 250-kilogram payload and provides at least 90 hours at 3 knots, with published navigation accuracy of 0.2% of range and custom endurance options of up to 270 hours or 1,500 kilometres. The AUV-F760 is a 6-DOF intervention-class platform with dual manipulator arms for underwater inspection, gripping, cutting and rotating operations.The company's product portfolio also includes underwater thrusters, CTD sensors, an ocean electromagnetic coupling module, an underwater combination antenna and deep-sea waterproof components. Its software portfolio includes the OceanX-Eddy mesoscale vortex forecasting model, a multi-AUV cooperative detection system and a marine unmanned platform simulation training system. The company identifies artificial intelligence, deep-sea pressure resistance and underwater communication among its core technology areas. Its stated application fields include marine scientific research, ecological monitoring, offshore engineering operation and maintenance, underwater surveying and exploration, and maritime education and training.2. Deepinfar Ocean Technology Inc.Deepinfar Ocean Technology Inc., founded in 2013, is a China-based underwater robotics company headquartered in Tianjin. Its product portfolio includes ROVs, AUVs and underwater gliders, with applications covering marine research, marine engineering, water conservancy, emergency response, offshore wind and underwater security.Its Orange Shark series is a self-developed medium- and small-sized AUV platform. The published Orange Shark specifications include a 300-metre depth rating, 8-hour endurance at 3 knots, a maximum speed of 5 knots, and an INS+DVL+GPS/BDS navigation configuration. The platform can also integrate payloads such as side-scan sonar, forward-looking sonar, CTD and hydrophones.3. Geovis Deep Sea Technology Co., Ltd.Geovis Deep Sea Technology Co., Ltd. is a Hangzhou-based marine technology company focusing on deep-sea sensing equipment and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Its published AUV portfolio includes the Hai Jing series, which is designed for marine scientific research, seabed mapping and underwater engineering applications.The Hai Jing series uses a modular design with configurable sensor payloads and includes platforms rated for operations at depths of up to 6,000 metres. Its published applications include seabed terrain mapping, marine environmental observation and subsea pipeline inspection.4. Zhizhen Ocean Technology (Weihai) Co., Ltd.Zhizhen Ocean Technology (Weihai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2019 and is based in Weihai, Shandong Province. Public company information describes its activities as including marine engineering equipment manufacturing and sales, intelligent underwater robotics, deep-sea equipment and unmanned underwater environmental monitoring. Its founding team includes researchers associated with AUV competition programmes.Its activities cover underwater intelligent equipment and marine engineering applications, although detailed model-level AUV specifications are less extensively published and should be checked against the company's latest product documentation.5. Geneinno Technology Co., Ltd.Geneinno Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based underwater robotics company founded in 2013. Publicly available company information describes its focus on underwater vehicle control systems and underwater robotic solutions, with products including underwater robots and related equipment.Its technical record also includes patented work related to underwater robot motion control and self-balancing systems. Public certification records identify products such as the T1 Pro and TITAN as underwater robots or underwater drones.Key AUV Comparison DimensionsFor international buyers evaluating AUV platforms, several technical parameters can be reviewed across different suppliers:. Operating depth - the rated depth indicates the intended operating envelope and should be considered together with pressure-resistant design and testing.. Endurance - published endurance should be assessed alongside cruise speed, payload and mission conditions.. Payload capacity - payload specifications determine the available capacity for sonar, cameras, CTD instruments, hydrophones and other mission equipment.. Navigation - INS, DVL, GNSS, USBL and related technologies support positioning and navigation in different operating environments.. Intervention capability - manipulator systems and vehicle degrees of freedom become relevant when a platform needs to perform physical underwater operations.. Technical documentation - specifications, test records, certification information and export documentation can help buyers evaluate technical and procurement requirements.Company StatementThe company states that its business covers underwater operational systems, marine environmental monitoring and detection equipment, marine navigation and surveying instruments, specialised operational robots, modular engineering design, AI software development and system integration. Its published application areas include marine scientific research, ecological monitoring, offshore engineering operation and maintenance, underwater surveying and exploration, and maritime education and training.The company also states that it provides unmanned underwater systems and related solutions to research institutes and engineering enterprises, with international business extending into Southeast Asia, South America and the Middle East.Market ImpactThe expansion of China's AUV supply base is giving international buyers access to a wider range of vehicle configurations, from compact survey platforms to systems designed for operations at several thousand metres. Published product specifications increasingly include not only operating depth, but also endurance, payload capacity, navigation configuration and mission-specific equipment.Configurability is another consideration in AUV procurement. Some Chinese AUV portfolios include multiple depth configurations for selected platforms, together with optional endurance extensions. This makes the definition of mission requirements an important part of the procurement process, particularly when depth, endurance and payload requirements need to be balanced within the same vehicle.The broader supplier landscape also highlights the importance of documentation. Technical specifications, pressure-related testing, navigation configuration, payload interfaces and maintenance requirements can help buyers assess whether a platform is suitable for a particular operating environment before commercial terms are finalised.Analyst PerspectiveAvailable market research indicates continued expansion of the global AUV sector, while larger and deeper platforms are receiving increasing attention. For procurement teams, however, market growth alone does not determine whether an AUV is suitable for a specific project.Depth rating and endurance remain two fundamental technical parameters, but they need to be reviewed together with cruise speed, payload, navigation system and mission conditions. A published endurance figure, for example, has limited value unless the reference speed and configuration are also stated.Autonomy is another developing area. ISO 21448, or Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF), provides a framework for addressing certain hazards that can occur without a component failure. Its relevance to autonomous marine systems continues to be discussed in technical research, although it is not a universal procurement requirement for AUVs.For international buyers, these factors suggest that supplier comparison should focus on documented operating parameters and mission suitability rather than headline specifications alone.Closing OutlookChina's AUV sector is developing a broader product range covering compact survey vehicles, long-endurance platforms, deep-sea systems and intervention-oriented equipment. The increasing availability of published specifications also gives international buyers more technical information with which to evaluate different vehicle configurations.For buyers researching AUV suppliers in 2026, the evaluation process can begin with the required operating depth and mission duration, followed by a review of endurance at a stated cruise speed, payload capacity, navigation configuration and available technical documentation. Pressure-testing information, sea-trial records, maintenance arrangements and international service capabilities can then be considered as part of the wider supplier assessment.As AUV applications continue to expand across marine research, surveying, infrastructure inspection and offshore operations, suppliers that can provide clear technical specifications and application information will give buyers a more concrete basis for evaluating platform suitability.

Pelagix AUV

Sanya Poseidon Ocean Technology Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Marine Technology News Provided By Htnxt September 21, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Science, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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