ASMAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

ASMAX at CIMAMotor 2026: Rethinking What a Motorcycle Intercom Should Be

21.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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CHONGQING, China, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMAX signaled a new era of motorcycle communication at CIMAMotor 2026, unveiling RoamX, the world's first screen-equipped motorcycle intercom headset, and officially launching ASMAX Racing Program with international racer Valentin Debise and Chinese performance motorcycle brand ZXMOTO. Together, they mark a new chapter for ASMAX-from making advanced communication technology accessible to rethinking what the motorcycle intercom can become. BORN TO RIDE: Rethinking the Motorcycle Intercom On September 20, ASMAX held its "BORN TO RIDE" technology launch event, introducing RoamX after three years of full-chain R&D. Built with industrial-grade technology, RoamX takes a pioneering approach to intercom form, interaction, and personalization. RoamX features 32-rider Mesh communication, an industry-first 53mm ultra-large speaker unit, and professional-grade audio tuning. Its customizable display and personalized themes make the headset an extension of the rider's identity, while intuitive controls and smart connectivity simplify group communication. Rather than competing only on range or specifications, RoamX responds to what riders increasingly expect: better sound, easier interaction, greater personalization, and a more intuitive experience. It marks ASMAX's evolution from proving advanced technology could be made accessible to exploring a new direction for motorcycle communication. RoamX debuted as a technology preview at CIMAMotor 2026, with product details and availability to follow. ASMAX Racing Program: From the Racetrack to the Riding World The event also marked the official launch of ASMAX The Racing Program. Two collaborative editions debuted at CIMAMotor: the DEBISE Racing Edition, developed with ASMAX Global Brand Ambassador and professional racer Valentin Debise, and the ZXMOTO Ride Edition, created with Chinese performance motorcycle brand ZXMOTO. Together, they represent different expressions of the rider spirit-focus, passion, performance, and shared experience. From professional racetracks to everyday riding, the collaborations bring ASMAX communication technology into demanding riding environments. ASMAX at CIMAMotor 2026 Held in Chongqing from September 19–22, CIMAMotor 2026 brings together the global motorcycle community. At Hall N4, Booth 4T45, ASMAX presents its latest riding communication technologies and a broader vision for the category-moving from function toward experience, personalization, and expression. About ASMAX ASMAX is a global outdoor communication technology brand focused on smart riding, IoT connectivity, and intelligent communication solutions, developing technology that connects riders and enhances outdoor experiences. For more information, visit:



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