Infrastructure Capital Advisors / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Infrastructure Capital Advisors Celebrates Launch of S & P 500 Option Income UCITS ETF (SPYC)

21.09.2026 / 08:50 CET/CEST

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SPYC is now listed on the LSE, Xetra and Borsa Italiana Exchanges and registered in 11 European markets NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital"), a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors, is celebrating the expansion of its offerings in Europe with SPYC.



SPYC combines actively selected S&P 500 equities with a flexible covered-call strategy, seeking to deliver monthly income while retaining the potential for capital growth. "Many investors are seeking consistent income without giving up exposure to growth," said Jay Hatfield. " SPYC is built to monetize the increased volatility we've seen across S&P 500 listed companies through active options strategies while maintaining the careful and pragmatic approach to portfolio and product construction that Infrastructure Capital has become well known for." Infrastructure Capital ETFs Ticker Infrastructure Capital Preferred Income UCITS ETF PFFI Infrastructure Capital S&P 500 Option Income UCITS ETF SPYC Nuclear Renaissance UCITS ETF NUKZ The information contained herein represents our subjective belief and opinions and should not be construed as investment, tax, legal, or financial advice. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. For more information about Fund strategies or Infrastructure Capital. A word about SPYC Risk: For professional investors only. Capital at risk. Marketing communication. Please visit to obtain a prospectus and additional information about the Fund.



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