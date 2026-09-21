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Infrastructure Capital Advisors
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Infrastructure Capital Advisors Celebrates Launch of S & P 500 Option Income UCITS ETF (SPYC)
21.09.2026 / 08:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SPYC is now listed on the LSE, Xetra and Borsa Italiana Exchanges and registered in 11 European markets
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital"), a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors, is celebrating the expansion of its offerings in Europe with SPYC.
SPYC combines actively selected S&P 500 equities with a flexible covered-call strategy, seeking to deliver monthly income while retaining the potential for capital growth. "Many investors are seeking consistent income without giving up exposure to growth," said Jay Hatfield. " SPYC is built to monetize the increased volatility we've seen across S&P 500 listed companies through active options strategies while maintaining the careful and pragmatic approach to portfolio and product construction that Infrastructure Capital has become well known for."
| Infrastructure Capital ETFs
| Ticker
| Infrastructure Capital Preferred Income UCITS ETF
| PFFI
| Infrastructure Capital S&P 500 Option Income UCITS ETF
| SPYC
| Nuclear Renaissance UCITS ETF
| NUKZ
The information contained herein represents our subjective belief and opinions and should not be construed as investment, tax, legal, or financial advice. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. For more information about Fund strategies or Infrastructure Capital.
A word about SPYC Risk: For professional investors only. Capital at risk. Marketing communication. Please visit to obtain a prospectus and additional information about the Fund.
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21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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2401962 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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