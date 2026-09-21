Honoured All Individuals Who Were Ignored In The Past: Minister Ram Kripal Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Bihar Minister and BJP leader, Ram Kripal Yadav on Monday said that the present government has paid due respect and honour to every individual who was overlooked in the past.

While commenting on the Congress' latest demands for a Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister late Bhola Paswan Shastri on his birth anniversary, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "we pay our homage to former Chief Minister Bhola Paswan Shastri. Official ceremonies are conducted every year.

"Regarding the Congress party demanding the Bharat Ratna for him, we want to ask the Congress party, when you were in power, why didn't you give it to him? You should have given it.”

Speaking to IANS, he said that the government has honoured every such individual who was overlooked in the past.“In the future, respecting public sentiments, every appropriate step will be taken for those who have been the gems of our nation. As for Bhola Paswan Shastri, the government will certainly consider it," Yadav said.

Yadav also spoke on Jan Suraaj Party Founder, Prashant Kishor, announcing candidates for the MLC elections. He said, "It's fine, Prashant Kishor has his own party and is announcing candidates for the MLC elections. Before this, in the Bihar Assembly elections, his candidates faced complete defeat. I don't recall the exact figures, but everyone lost their security deposit."

Furthermore, he commented on the latest controversy caused in Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's programme, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.

A political row erupted after a comedian allegedly mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing the stage with LoP Gandhi during the Indore event on September 19.

While criticising LoP Gandhi, Yadav asked,“Will anyone tolerate if you insult the prime minister from an open platform?”

He claimed,“Congress' existence has been wiped out, and they will completely erase it.”

While stressing that making fun of a Prime Minister on an open platform is disrespectful, Yadav alleged the reason Congress is 'miserable' under LoP Rahul Gandhi is owed to such behaviour.

“Mocking a Prime Minister or any prominent leader is extremely unfortunate, and the public will never forgive Rahul Gandhi for it," he added.