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Pakistani Airstrike Reported In Kunar As Border Fighting Continues

Pakistani Airstrike Reported In Kunar As Border Fighting Continues


2026-09-21 03:04:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

At least three people have been killed in an airstrike carried out by the Pakistan Air Force in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province.

According to TOLO News, citing local authorities, the strike was carried out overnight in the Nurgal district of Kunar.

Pakistan has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Fighting along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border resumed on the evening of February 26. Kabul said it had launched a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan and the Taliban government in Afghanistan are currently in a state of open armed confrontation.

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AzerNews

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