War Update: 238 Clashes At Front Over Past Day, With Heaviest Fighting In Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Directions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 08:00 Monday, September 21.

The enemy launched 91 airstrikes, dropping 295 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 10,237 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,903 shelling attacks, including 35 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The following areas came under attack: Bezsalivka, Koreniok, Ulanove, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Kucherivka, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Fotovyzh, Vovkivka, Volfyne, Vilna Sloboda, Shpyl, Starykove, Kruzhok, Malushyne, Rudenka and Khrinivka in Sumy region, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Huta-Studenetska and Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces and artillery struck four areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, four command and UAV launch-and-control points, four artillery systems and artillery positions, as well as three other important targets.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, six enemy assault actions were recorded. Russian forces carried out two strikes using four guided aerial bombs and conducted 65 shelling attacks, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled seven Russian attacks. The invading forces attempted to advance toward Tokarivka, Okhrimivka, Mykolaivka and Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched six assault actions toward Podoly, Kivsharivka, Zapadne, Radkivka and Fyholivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces attacked 15 times toward Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman and Shyikivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the areas of Kalenyky, Kryva Luka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army did not conduct any assault actions.

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In the Kostiantynivka direction, 24 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka and toward Illinivka, Dovha Balka, Mykolaipillia, Toretske, Pryiut, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Nove Shakhove and Novoselivka.

The Russians carried out 19 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to advance toward Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Novopidhorodnie, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Vasylivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy assaulted toward Myrne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the invading forces attacked twice, attempting to advance toward Vozdvyzhivka and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attempted to improve its positions toward Pavlivka and Lukianivske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through September 21, 2026, amount to approximately 1,519,650 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine