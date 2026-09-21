ADF Neutralizes Banderol Missile, 147 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on September 20, the enemy attacked with 172 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Parodiya decoy drones, as well as Banderol/Dan-T drones launched from the areas of Belgorod, Shatalovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Russian forces shell two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region since evening, injuring one person

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 Monday, September 21, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 147 drones and one Banderol/Dan-T.

Hits were recorded at 14 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, and enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, five people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the overnight Russian attack.