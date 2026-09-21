Etihad Cancels Delhi-Abu Dhabi Flight After Aircraft Issue

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Etihad Airways cancelled its Delhi-Abu Dhabi service EY217 on September 19 after the crew detected a technical problem with the aircraft before departure, leaving around 200 passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Boeing 787-9 was scheduled to depart New Delhi at 9:15 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 11:15 pm. Flight tracking data recorded the service as cancelled after passengers had boarded and were subsequently asked to leave the aircraft.

Travelers remained at the airport for several hours before the cancellation was confirmed. Etihad had not provided details about the specific fault at the time of reporting.

The cancellation occurred amid wider disruptions affecting Gulf aviation, although reports from Delhi attributed EY217's cancellation to the aircraft issue rather than regional airspace restrictions.

Separately, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport experienced delays and cancellations on the same day as regional air traffic conditions deteriorated. Flight tracking data classified the disruption at its highest level.

Saudi authorities said air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, while international news agencies reported smoke near the airport. Officials said there were no reported casualties or confirmed damage.

Etihad operates up to four daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Abu Dhabi. The airline continues to schedule EY217 on subsequent dates, indicating the route remains in operation.