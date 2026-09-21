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Flydubai Crosses 100-Aircraft Mark, Begins New Cabin Upgrades
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Flydubai has expanded its fleet beyond 100 aircraft and launched a new cabin retrofit program as part of its long-term growth and fleet modernization strategy.
The airline plans to take delivery of 11 more aircraft in 2026, comprising seven Boeing 737-9 MAXs and four Boeing 737-8 MAXs. The deliveries will help replace older aircraft while adding capacity across its network.
Flydubai said the newer aircraft will support network expansion and provide greater flexibility on high-demand routes. The airline also expects the deliveries to contribute to maintaining a younger and more fuel-efficient fleet.
The carrier's Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft feature 16 Business Class and 156 Economy Class seats, while some Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft have 10 Business Class seats.
Flydubai said the additional premium seats will allow it to respond to demand for Business Class on key international routes and deploy capacity more efficiently across existing frequencies.
Alongside the fleet expansion, Flydubai has begun the next phase of its cabin retrofit program. Over the next 12 months, 21 aircraft currently equipped with recliner Business Class seats will receive the airline's signature lie-flat seats.
The retrofit will also replace existing overhead bins with Boeing's larger Space Bins. Each upgraded bin can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags, compared with four in a standard overhead bin.
The program builds on Flydubai's previous multimillion-dollar cabin refurbishment, which included lie-flat Business Class seats, new Economy Class seats, and inflight entertainment across its Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 fleet.
The airline said the combined fleet and cabin investments will improve product consistency as it expands its operations while strengthening its technology, training, and engineering capabilities.
The airline plans to take delivery of 11 more aircraft in 2026, comprising seven Boeing 737-9 MAXs and four Boeing 737-8 MAXs. The deliveries will help replace older aircraft while adding capacity across its network.
Flydubai said the newer aircraft will support network expansion and provide greater flexibility on high-demand routes. The airline also expects the deliveries to contribute to maintaining a younger and more fuel-efficient fleet.
The carrier's Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft feature 16 Business Class and 156 Economy Class seats, while some Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft have 10 Business Class seats.
Flydubai said the additional premium seats will allow it to respond to demand for Business Class on key international routes and deploy capacity more efficiently across existing frequencies.
Alongside the fleet expansion, Flydubai has begun the next phase of its cabin retrofit program. Over the next 12 months, 21 aircraft currently equipped with recliner Business Class seats will receive the airline's signature lie-flat seats.
The retrofit will also replace existing overhead bins with Boeing's larger Space Bins. Each upgraded bin can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags, compared with four in a standard overhead bin.
The program builds on Flydubai's previous multimillion-dollar cabin refurbishment, which included lie-flat Business Class seats, new Economy Class seats, and inflight entertainment across its Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 fleet.
The airline said the combined fleet and cabin investments will improve product consistency as it expands its operations while strengthening its technology, training, and engineering capabilities.
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