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ICMEI Constitutes ICMEIBRICS To Strengthen Cultural Relations Among BRICS Nations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) has announced the constitution of a new body, ICMEI–BRICS, with the objective of strengthening cultural, creative and people-to-people relations among BRICS nations through the powerful mediums of art, culture, cinema, television, media and education.
The announcement was made by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chair of ICMEI–BRICS, on the auspicious occasion of India hosting the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 under its Presidency and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“We are already actively working with BRICS nations through our bilateral cultural forums, including the Indo Brazil Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-China Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Egypt Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Ethiopia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Indonesia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Iran Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Russia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Saudi Arabia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-South Africa Film and Cultural Forum, and Indo-UAE Film and Cultural Forum,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
“We have no hesitation in bringing the activities of these forums together under the larger umbrella of ICMEI–BRICS. This platform will enable us to further enhance our relations with BRICS countries through art and culture and create greater opportunities for filmmakers, artists, writers, media professionals, educators, students and cultural organisations,” Dr. Marwah added.
The Board of ICMEI enthusiastically supported the formation of the new body, considering the occasion particularly significant as India hosts the BRICS Summit and plays a leading role in advancing dialogue and cooperation among member nations.
ICMEI–BRICS will work towards promoting film and Literary festivals, cultural exchanges, Fashion Week, media collaborations, educational programmes, artistic delegations, seminars, workshops, joint productions and institutional partnerships among participating countries.
Dr. Marwah emphasized that culture has the unique ability to transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries.“Our objective is to use the creative arts as an instrument of friendship, mutual understanding and peace. ICMEI–BRICS will add a strong cultural dimension to the growing cooperation among BRICS nations,” he said.
The formation of ICMEI–BRICS marks another important step in ICMEI's continuing mission of promoting Love, Peace and Unity through Art and Culture across the world.
The announcement was made by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chair of ICMEI–BRICS, on the auspicious occasion of India hosting the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 under its Presidency and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“We are already actively working with BRICS nations through our bilateral cultural forums, including the Indo Brazil Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-China Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Egypt Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Ethiopia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Indonesia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Iran Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Russia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Saudi Arabia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-South Africa Film and Cultural Forum, and Indo-UAE Film and Cultural Forum,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
“We have no hesitation in bringing the activities of these forums together under the larger umbrella of ICMEI–BRICS. This platform will enable us to further enhance our relations with BRICS countries through art and culture and create greater opportunities for filmmakers, artists, writers, media professionals, educators, students and cultural organisations,” Dr. Marwah added.
The Board of ICMEI enthusiastically supported the formation of the new body, considering the occasion particularly significant as India hosts the BRICS Summit and plays a leading role in advancing dialogue and cooperation among member nations.
ICMEI–BRICS will work towards promoting film and Literary festivals, cultural exchanges, Fashion Week, media collaborations, educational programmes, artistic delegations, seminars, workshops, joint productions and institutional partnerships among participating countries.
Dr. Marwah emphasized that culture has the unique ability to transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries.“Our objective is to use the creative arts as an instrument of friendship, mutual understanding and peace. ICMEI–BRICS will add a strong cultural dimension to the growing cooperation among BRICS nations,” he said.
The formation of ICMEI–BRICS marks another important step in ICMEI's continuing mission of promoting Love, Peace and Unity through Art and Culture across the world.
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