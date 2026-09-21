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Raffles Udaipur Recognized With Two MICHELIN Keys For The Second Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2026: Raffles Udaipur has been awarded Two MICHELIN Keys for the second consecutive year, recognising its distinctive approach to luxury hospitality, personalised service, thoughtful design and exceptional guest experiences. Set across a 21-acre private Island on Udai Sagar Lake, the resort brings together the timeless elegance of Raffles with the natural beauty, cultural heritage and locally inspired experiences of Rajasthan.
The MICHELIN Key is the MICHELIN Guide's distinction for exceptional hotels, recognising properties for their architecture and design, quality of service, personality and character, value for the experience and the overall experience they create for guests. It celebrates hotels that offer something distinctive, where every element, from the setting and service to the experiences and attention to detail, contributes to a memorable stay.
The journey at Raffles Udaipur begins at the Lakeshore, followed by a private boat crossing to the Island. The resort comprises 137 rooms and suites, with 101 on the Island and 36 at Lakeshore, complemented by the signature Raffles Butler service, which adds a personalised and anticipatory dimension to every stay. Across the resort, guests can eat, explore, connect and celebrate, with experiences shaped around the setting and individual interests.
The Island offers a range of leisure experiences, from sunrise yoga, meditation, birdwatching and nature walks to cycling, pottery, tennis, archery, Segway rides, high ropes and trampolining. A trek through the Aravalli Hills to the historic Mahadev Temple offers another way to experience the landscape and heritage, while the Island Temple adds a sense of history to the stay.
The culinary experience brings the destination to the table through a collection of distinctive venues. Sawai Kitchen celebrates Rajasthan's royal recipes, while Raffles Patisserie offers French and European cuisine in a relaxed bistro setting. The Trellis Room presents regional and contemporary Indian cuisine, bringing together familiar flavours and contemporary interpretations. The Writers Bar pairs tea, champagne, classic cocktails and light bites with a literary atmosphere, while Long Bar brings Pan Asian flavours to the Island alongside the signature Udaipur Sling. Belvedere Bar offers beverages, high tea and small plates against panoramic views, while The Tea Room is dedicated to afternoon tea, artisanal teas and pastries. The Marble Hall further complements the offering with premium cocktails and light bites.
Celebrations form another important part of the Raffles Udaipur experience. The Great Park, English Garden, Parterre, Compass Garden, Ballroom and the Island Temple offer distinctive settings that can be transformed through considered décor and personalised event experiences. The resort recently hosted the multi-day wedding celebrations of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, bringing together intimate ceremonies, elaborate décor, music and celebrations across its distinctive spaces.
Commenting on the recognition, Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said: "Receiving Two MICHELIN Keys for the second consecutive year is a moment of immense pride for Raffles Udaipur. To receive this recognition again is a strong affirmation of the thought, passion and consistency that our team brings to creating the Raffles Udaipur experience. It reflects our continued commitment to setting a high standard of hospitality while staying true to our sense of place, our service philosophy and the details that make every guest experience distinctive. To be recognised by the MICHELIN Guide once again is a remarkable milestone for us, and a wonderful affirmation of what we have built together over the years."
With its second consecutive Two MICHELIN Keys recognition, Raffles Udaipur continues to offer a considered expression of luxury, where guests can eat, explore, connect and celebrate, surrounded by the beauty of its Island setting.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
The MICHELIN Key is the MICHELIN Guide's distinction for exceptional hotels, recognising properties for their architecture and design, quality of service, personality and character, value for the experience and the overall experience they create for guests. It celebrates hotels that offer something distinctive, where every element, from the setting and service to the experiences and attention to detail, contributes to a memorable stay.
The journey at Raffles Udaipur begins at the Lakeshore, followed by a private boat crossing to the Island. The resort comprises 137 rooms and suites, with 101 on the Island and 36 at Lakeshore, complemented by the signature Raffles Butler service, which adds a personalised and anticipatory dimension to every stay. Across the resort, guests can eat, explore, connect and celebrate, with experiences shaped around the setting and individual interests.
The Island offers a range of leisure experiences, from sunrise yoga, meditation, birdwatching and nature walks to cycling, pottery, tennis, archery, Segway rides, high ropes and trampolining. A trek through the Aravalli Hills to the historic Mahadev Temple offers another way to experience the landscape and heritage, while the Island Temple adds a sense of history to the stay.
The culinary experience brings the destination to the table through a collection of distinctive venues. Sawai Kitchen celebrates Rajasthan's royal recipes, while Raffles Patisserie offers French and European cuisine in a relaxed bistro setting. The Trellis Room presents regional and contemporary Indian cuisine, bringing together familiar flavours and contemporary interpretations. The Writers Bar pairs tea, champagne, classic cocktails and light bites with a literary atmosphere, while Long Bar brings Pan Asian flavours to the Island alongside the signature Udaipur Sling. Belvedere Bar offers beverages, high tea and small plates against panoramic views, while The Tea Room is dedicated to afternoon tea, artisanal teas and pastries. The Marble Hall further complements the offering with premium cocktails and light bites.
Celebrations form another important part of the Raffles Udaipur experience. The Great Park, English Garden, Parterre, Compass Garden, Ballroom and the Island Temple offer distinctive settings that can be transformed through considered décor and personalised event experiences. The resort recently hosted the multi-day wedding celebrations of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, bringing together intimate ceremonies, elaborate décor, music and celebrations across its distinctive spaces.
Commenting on the recognition, Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said: "Receiving Two MICHELIN Keys for the second consecutive year is a moment of immense pride for Raffles Udaipur. To receive this recognition again is a strong affirmation of the thought, passion and consistency that our team brings to creating the Raffles Udaipur experience. It reflects our continued commitment to setting a high standard of hospitality while staying true to our sense of place, our service philosophy and the details that make every guest experience distinctive. To be recognised by the MICHELIN Guide once again is a remarkable milestone for us, and a wonderful affirmation of what we have built together over the years."
With its second consecutive Two MICHELIN Keys recognition, Raffles Udaipur continues to offer a considered expression of luxury, where guests can eat, explore, connect and celebrate, surrounded by the beauty of its Island setting.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
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