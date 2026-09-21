AMWC Monaco: TRIANGEL Brings Endolaser And RF Microneedling Technology To The Global Aesthetic Market

BAODING, HEBEI, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the prestigious Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress Monaco (AMWC Monaco), medical laser manufacturer TRIANGEL showcased its ENDO PRO workstation. The global medical aesthetic sector experiences surging patient demand for minimally invasive procedures. Clinicians seek platforms that deliver defined mandibular contouring and skin tightening with minimal recovery periods. Founded in 2013, TRIANGEL operates under ISO 13485 standards, manufacturing medical systems holding FDA clearance and Medical CE certification. The endolaser and RF microneedling technology integrates interstitial laser lipolysis with fractional radiofrequency skin tightening into a single console. This dual-modality workstation enables aesthetic practices globally to deliver predictable clinical outcomes with high operational efficiency.AMWC Monaco as a Global Stage for Advanced Medical AestheticsAMWC Monaco serves as the premier global scientific conference and exhibition for aesthetic physicians, dermatologists, and healthcare distributors worldwide. Modern clinical practices worldwide prioritize refined facial contouring, submental volume reduction, and non-surgical dermal tightening.Treating diverse patient demographics requires versatile energy modulation across distinct histological layers. Patients frequently exhibit variable subcutaneous adipose thickness alongside dense fibrous retaining ligaments. Addressing these structural traits requires synergistic modalities targeting deep soft-tissue volume and superficial dermal elasticity simultaneously.Conventional topical energy devices often demonstrate limited penetration when treating pronounced lower facial laxity. Meanwhile, open surgical rhytidectomy involves extensive tissue dissection and extended convalescence periods. TRIANGEL selected AMWC Monaco as a strategic venue to showcase its integrated dual-modality engineering to global aesthetic leaders. The exhibition allows international practitioners to examine optical hardware components and evaluate standardized treatment protocols directly.Engineered around proprietary diode laser innovations, the TRIANGEL showcase at AMWC Monaco highlights three core technological pillars for international clinics:. Synergistic Multi-Layer Tissue Remodeling: Synchronizing 980 nm and 1470 nm laser lipolysis with 4 MHz fractional RF microneedling across distinct anatomical planes.. Single Anesthesia Dual Treatment Workflow: Executing deep subcutaneous sculpting and superficial skin tightening within a single 60-minute clinical appointment.. International Certification and Global Support: Backed by FDA clearance, EU Medical CE MDR BSI 2797, and structured worldwide clinical training programs.ENDO PRO Dual-Modality Engineering for Jawline Definition and Facial ContouringThe ENDO PRO workstation integrates two complementary clinical modalities into a single ergonomic medical console. The diode laser module incorporates original American QPC emitter arrays delivering synchronized 980 nm and 1470 nm laser emission. Practitioners can adjust output power up to 30 watts for 980 nm and 17 watts for 1470 nm. Optical energy transmits through biocompatible 400 to 1000 micrometer silica fibers equipped with standard SMA905 connectors.The 1470 nm laser wavelength selectively targets intracellular water inside subcutaneous adipocytes, initiating photothermal emulsion at 55 degrees Celsius. Simultaneously, the 980 nm laser diode module interacts with intravascular oxyhemoglobin to facilitate clean microvascular hemostasis along the treatment tunnel. Thermal conduction into the superficial musculoaponeurotic system elevates tissue temperatures to 50 through 65 degrees Celsius.This controlled thermal excitation alters collagen triple-helix structures, inducing immediate physical contraction of loose connective tissues. Continuous wave, pulsed, and single-pulse modes allow practitioners to adjust power parameters with millimeter-level precision across diverse facial vectors. An integrated 650 nm red aiming beam provides clear transillumination through the skin, confirming fiber tip positioning at all times.High-ROI Practice Integration Through 4 MHz Fractional RF Dermal RemodelingIn addition to deep interstitial sculpting, the ENDO PRO platform incorporates a high-frequency 4 MHz fractional radiofrequency microneedling handpiece. The system delivers adjustable RF power output ranging from 10 to 300 watts for precise dermal coagulation. Motorized microneedle arrays provide stepless penetration depth control from 0.5 to 7 millimeters across three distinct power release layers.This expansive depth range enables operators to treat delicate perioral zones as well as thicker mandibular tissues with high precision. Interchangeable 12-pin, 24-pin, 40-pin, and nanocrystalline cartridges deliver thermal energy into target dermal layers while preserving the epidermis.The combination of mechanical micro-channels and localized RF thermal columns stimulates fibroblast proliferation and Type I collagen synthesis. This dual-action mechanism tightens lax tissue, reduces sebum secretion, refines pores, and remodels active inflammatory acne and acne scars. Three programmable memory presets enable clinicians to store customized treatment parameters, maintaining consistent treatment reproducibility across diverse patient profiles.Single Anesthesia Dual Treatment Protocol and Clinical Workflow EfficiencyClinical productivity in modern aesthetic practices depends on optimizing procedural duration and patient comfort. The ENDO PRO workstation introduces the single anesthesia dual treatment workflow. Clinicians administer localized tumescent anesthesia once across the planned anatomical zone.The operator first introduces fine sterile optical fibers through tiny entry ports to perform subdermal lipolysis and fascial tightening. Immediately following fiber withdrawal, the clinician applies the 4 MHz fractional RF handpiece across the overlying dermal surface.Because the target tissue remains fully anesthetized, the RF microneedling procedure proceeds without requiring supplementary nerve blocks or topical anesthetic creams. This integrated protocol compresses two major clinical interventions into a streamlined 60-minute appointment. Aesthetic practices benefit from enhanced treatment room turnover, minimal patient downtime, and high treatment satisfaction.International Regulatory Framework and Global Support InfrastructureInternational medical clinics require verified regulatory credentials to maintain patient safety and operational compliance. TRIANGEL manufactures its systems under an ISO 13485:2016 quality management framework overseen by 12 dedicated inspection specialists. The platform holds United States FDA clearance, confirming compliance with rigorous medical safety and efficacy benchmarks.In Europe, TRIANGEL systems achieved Medical CE certification under the Medical Device Regulation, audited by the British Standards Institution (BSI 2797). Valid registrations with UKCA in the United Kingdom and ANVISA in Brazil confirm international regulatory compliance across global jurisdictions.To support aesthetic practices globally, TRIANGEL establishes structured clinical education and technical training networks. Building on its experience operating two flagship training centers in the United States, TRIANGEL provides partner clinics with hands-on surgical instruction. Structured spare parts distribution supports rapid worldwide door-to-door delivery within two weeks, ensuring continuous clinical availability.Physician Engagement, Live Technical Demonstrations, and Distribution PartnershipsDuring AMWC Monaco, TRIANGEL medical engineering specialists host live technical briefings and interactive hardware demonstrations. Attending physicians and clinic directors explore optical calibration procedures, multi-depth microneedle configurations, and tumescent anesthesia protocols. Clinical case presentations highlight real-world patient outcomes from over 15,000 successful procedures globally.By unifying submental lipolysis with multi-depth RF resurfacing, the platform allows aesthetic practices to structure versatile commercial treatment packages. Clinics can expand practice revenue by offering facial contouring, skin tightening, and specialized acne revision programs. These clinical results are supported by research collaborations across 15 partner hospitals and four European clinical research centers. TRIANGEL actively invites international medical distributors, plastic surgery hospital networks, and aesthetic chain practices to discuss commercial partnerships.Sourcing directly from the manufacturer removes intermediate trading markups, improving capital allocation efficiency. Direct factory collaboration streamlines customized firmware configuration, private-label branding, and graphic user interface localization. Healthcare facilities gain durable hardware longevity, predictable operating economics, and responsive manufacturer backing throughout the entire equipment lifecycle.Technical Consultation and Factory DocumentationAesthetic physicians, clinical directors, and medical device distributors attending AMWC Monaco are invited to connect with the TRIANGEL delegation. Access technical specifications, clinical protocol documentation, and direct factory procurement quotations by visiting the official TRIANGEL medical engineering portal: .

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AMWC Monaco: TRIANGEL Brings Endolaser and RF Microneedling Technology to the Global Aesthetic Market News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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