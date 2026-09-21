IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Backs Professor Amid Protests Over Student's Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The IIT Bombay authorities and protesting students and parents appeared headed for a standoff on Monday over the suicide by 22-year-old student Sahil Ravindra Wakode after he was allegedly caught committing an academic irregularity.

Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay campus on Friday, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The matter has intensified as both the protesters and the administration have taken strong positions over the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed grief over Wakode's death and extended its support to Professor Suryanarayan Dula, who was the course instructor and invigilator during the examination.

The Faculty Forum expressed deep sorrow over the death of the student and conveyed its deepest condolences to his family, saying that its thoughts were with them during the difficult time.

The Forum also expressed its full solidarity with Professor Dula, stating that he was performing his duties in accordance with the academic policies approved by the institute's Senate and currently in force.

According to the Forum, a mid-term examination was conducted on September 18, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the examination, Professor Dula, who was the course instructor and exam invigilator, observed a student allegedly committing an academic irregularity.

According to the statement, the student was in possession of a smartphone and was using it without permission during the examination. As per the institute's established procedure, Professor Dula reported the incident to the institute authorities for further action.

The Faculty Forum stated that Professor Dula had performed his academic duties and followed the procedures approved by the institution. It also expressed deep concern over the impact of the incident on the professor's reputation.

The Forum said it was deeply distressed that the reputation of a professor performing his official and academic duties was being affected. It reiterated its support for Professor Dula, stating that he had acted in accordance with the institution's existing academic policies.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the IIT Bombay administration met protesting students to discuss their 18 demands. These include ensuring student representation in academic committees, an independent investigation into four cases of death by suicide on the campus and mental health workshops for professors, among other demands.

The meeting took place amid growing protests by students and parents over academic pressure, institutional procedures and student welfare on the campus.